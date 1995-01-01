Have you wondered how much it costs to live in Japan? Many people talk about the very expensive costs here, but does that mean all of Japan is so expensive? Let's learn about how much it costs to live in a city like Osaka in Japan!

Top 5 Things to do in Kyoto

japan-guide.com - Feb 04

The top 5 things to experience in Japan's former capital.

The Most Vibrant Shrine in Japan | Exploring Nachi Taisha

Tokyo Creative - Feb 04

Join Jordan and Emma as they explore Nachikatsuura, Wakayama! The duo explore the World Heritage site Kumano Nachi Taisha, find a very interesting maguro ending machine and end the day soaking in a cave onsen overlooking the ocean.

You Need THIS MUCH MONEY to live in JAPAN

Mrs Eats - Feb 04

Have you wondered how much it costs to live in Japan? Many people talk about the very expensive costs here, but does that mean all of Japan is so expensive? Let's learn about how much it costs to live in a city like Osaka in Japan!

Making travel easier for wheelchair users in Japan

NHK - Feb 04

Transportation operators in Japan have launched a trial information-sharing project to make it easier for wheelchair users to fly and transfer to rail or road.

Riding Japan's Scenic Snowy Railway Along the Longest River

Kuga's Travel - Feb 02

The Iiyama Line(飯山線) runs along the river from Toyono Station in Nagano to Echigo-Kawaguchi Station in Niigata.

Japan's FIRST CLASS SLEEPER TRAIN for Couples | $400/night

SHUNchan - Feb 02

I went to Tokyo on Japan's last SLEEPER TRAIN called Sunrise Izumo Seto.

A Little Creepy Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kobe to Miyazaki

Solo Travel Japan - Jan 31

I tried Second Class on the old overnight ferry from Kobe to Miyazaki.

Buying Best Prescription Glasses online will make waves

newsonjapan.com - Jan 31

The Internet has changed the way we look for things and the way we shop.

Why it's almost impossible to lose things in Japan

BBC Reel - Jan 29

If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world.

Studio Ghibli’s theme park to open in Japan on November 1st

theverge.com - Jan 27

A theme park based around the work of legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will open on November 1st in Nagakute, Japan, the company's official Twitter account has announced.

‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project launches at Haneda Airport

internationalairportreview.com - Jan 27

Tokyo Haneda Airport has welcomed the 'Culture Gate to Japan' project, formed of multiple artists and creators who have created works based on the various aspects of Japanese culture.

Japanese SAMURAI CASTLE RUINS that blew our minds!

OshareJapan - Jan 26

It's not every day that you find a castle on stilts, let alone one on top of a rock on top of a mountain.

Heavy Snowfall in a Japanese Traditional Village, Shirakawa-go, World Heritage Site

Kuga's Travel - Jan 26

Shirakawa-go(白川郷) lies in the mountain area in Gifu, and it's recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1995.

Japan's largest business lobby calls for lifting foreigner entry ban

Kyodo - Jan 25

Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called on the government to lift the entry ban on nonresident foreigners aimed at keeping the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay and preventing its spread now that domestic infections are mostly being caused by the highly transmissible strain.