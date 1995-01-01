You Need THIS MUCH MONEY to live in JAPAN
Mrs Eats -- Feb 04
Have you wondered how much it costs to live in Japan? Many people talk about the very expensive costs here, but does that mean all of Japan is so expensive? Let's learn about how much it costs to live in a city like Osaka in Japan!
Top 5 Things to do in Kyoto
japan-guide.com - Feb 04
The top 5 things to experience in Japan's former capital.
The Most Vibrant Shrine in Japan | Exploring Nachi Taisha
Tokyo Creative - Feb 04
Join Jordan and Emma as they explore Nachikatsuura, Wakayama! The duo explore the World Heritage site Kumano Nachi Taisha, find a very interesting maguro ending machine and end the day soaking in a cave onsen overlooking the ocean.
Riding Japan's Scenic Snowy Railway Along the Longest River
Kuga's Travel - Feb 04
The Iiyama Line(飯山線) runs along the river from Toyono Station in Nagano to Echigo-Kawaguchi Station in Niigata.
Making travel easier for wheelchair users in Japan
NHK - Feb 04
Transportation operators in Japan have launched a trial information-sharing project to make it easier for wheelchair users to fly and transfer to rail or road.
Riding Japan's Scenic Snowy Railway Along the Longest River
Kuga's Travel - Feb 02
The Iiyama Line(飯山線) runs along the river from Toyono Station in Nagano to Echigo-Kawaguchi Station in Niigata.
Japan's FIRST CLASS SLEEPER TRAIN for Couples | $400/night
SHUNchan - Feb 02
I went to Tokyo on Japan's last SLEEPER TRAIN called Sunrise Izumo Seto.
A Little Creepy Overnight Ferry in Japan | Kobe to Miyazaki
Solo Travel Japan - Jan 31
I tried Second Class on the old overnight ferry from Kobe to Miyazaki.
Buying Best Prescription Glasses online will make waves
newsonjapan.com - Jan 31
The Internet has changed the way we look for things and the way we shop.
Why it's almost impossible to lose things in Japan
BBC Reel - Jan 29
If you lose a wallet or a phone in Japan, you will most likely be reunited with it. The country has one of the most effective Lost and Found processes in the world.
Studio Ghibli’s theme park to open in Japan on November 1st
theverge.com - Jan 27
A theme park based around the work of legendary Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli will open on November 1st in Nagakute, Japan, the company’s official Twitter account has announced.
‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project launches at Haneda Airport
internationalairportreview.com - Jan 27
Tokyo Haneda Airport has welcomed the ‘Culture Gate to Japan’ project, formed of multiple artists and creators who have created works based on the various aspects of Japanese culture.
Japanese SAMURAI CASTLE RUINS that blew our minds!
OshareJapan - Jan 26
It’s not every day that you find a castle on stilts, let alone one on top of a rock on top of a mountain.
Heavy Snowfall in a Japanese Traditional Village, Shirakawa-go, World Heritage Site
Kuga's Travel - Jan 26
Shirakawa-go(白川郷) lies in the mountain area in Gifu, and it's recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1995.
Japan's largest business lobby calls for lifting foreigner entry ban
Kyodo - Jan 25
Japan's largest business lobby on Monday called on the government to lift the entry ban on nonresident foreigners aimed at keeping the Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay and preventing its spread now that domestic infections are mostly being caused by the highly transmissible strain.
Osaka to Tokyo by Japan Airlines Best Economy Class
Solo Travel Japan - Jan 24
Japan Airlines operates A350 in major domestic routes in Japan. They offer comfortable seats, large windows and aircraft cameras.
