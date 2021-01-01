The Matsushimaya is a notable yagō or house of actors of the Kamigata region, which has trained some of the most remarkable actors of the XX century, such as Kataoka Nizaemon XI (1857 – 1934), Kataoka Nizaemon XII (1882 – 1946), Kataoka Nizaemon XIII (1903 – 1994) and Kataoka Nizaemon XV (1944 – present).

Japan aims to have children age 2 or older wear face masks at day care

Japan Times - Feb 04

A government panel plans to recommend that children age 2 or older wear face masks at day care facilities as a part of measures to prevent them and staff from becoming infected with the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said Friday. A government panel plans to recommend that children age 2 or older wear face masks at day care facilities as a part of measures to prevent them and staff from becoming infected with the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

Japan to require four times more foreign workers, study says

Nikkei - Feb 04

Japan will need 6.74 million foreign workers in 2040, four times more than it has today, a study by the country's aid agency shows. Japan will need 6.74 million foreign workers in 2040, four times more than it has today, a study by the country's aid agency shows.

The Matsushimaya Acting House EXPLAINED

Kabuki In-Depth - Feb 04

The Matsushimaya is a notable yagō or house of actors of the Kamigata region, which has trained some of the most remarkable actors of the XX century, such as Kataoka Nizaemon XI (1857 – 1934), Kataoka Nizaemon XII (1882 – 1946), Kataoka Nizaemon XIII (1903 – 1994) and Kataoka Nizaemon XV (1944 – present). The Matsushimaya is a notable yagō or house of actors of the Kamigata region, which has trained some of the most remarkable actors of the XX century, such as Kataoka Nizaemon XI (1857 – 1934), Kataoka Nizaemon XII (1882 – 1946), Kataoka Nizaemon XIII (1903 – 1994) and Kataoka Nizaemon XV (1944 – present).

Record number of child abuse, domestic violence cases reported in 2021

Japan Today - Feb 04

A record 2,170 cases of child abuse were investigated last year in Japan, up 1.7 percent from the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to reduce opportunities for welfare workers to intervene, a police report showed Thursday. A record 2,170 cases of child abuse were investigated last year in Japan, up 1.7 percent from the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to reduce opportunities for welfare workers to intervene, a police report showed Thursday.

Japan to open border for 400 more students

NHK - Feb 02

The Japanese government is exempting hundreds of foreign students from an entry ban imposed in late November. More than 100,000 others remain locked out of the country. The Japanese government is exempting hundreds of foreign students from an entry ban imposed in late November. More than 100,000 others remain locked out of the country.

State schools in Japan short of 2,558 teachers

Japan Times - Jan 31

State-run schools in Japan were short of 2,558 teachers at the start of the current school year in April 2021, a survey by the education ministry showed Monday. State-run schools in Japan were short of 2,558 teachers at the start of the current school year in April 2021, a survey by the education ministry showed Monday.

Japanese Schoolgirl Turns Herself In For THIS Reason...

Joey - Jan 31

A Japanese schoolgirl was detained and arrested for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever conceived... A Japanese schoolgirl was detained and arrested for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever conceived...

Japanese Geography and its effects on Japanese Culture

Taiji ́s Kitchen - Jan 31

In this video, I am about Japanese geography and how it effects its culture, architecture, peoples´ mind-set and food. In this video, I am about Japanese geography and how it effects its culture, architecture, peoples´ mind-set and food.

Fried Oyster | Japanese food | KAKIFURAI

Kimono Mom - Jan 29

Today, we made Fried Oyster called KAKIFURAI in Japanese. It's Perfect for winter and easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world! Today, we made Fried Oyster called KAKIFURAI in Japanese. It's Perfect for winter and easy to make with ingredients you can find anywhere in the world!

Day cares struggle to stay open as COVID-19 surges across Japan

Japan Times - Jan 27

Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Naoko Muto feels it is just a matter of luck that the day care center she runs hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

19-year-old student says she cheated on exam alone

NHK - Jan 27

Japanese police sources say a 19-year-old college student has admitted to using a smartphone to cheat on a recent standardized university entrance exam. Japanese police sources say a 19-year-old college student has admitted to using a smartphone to cheat on a recent standardized university entrance exam.

After sexist flap, women overtake men in Japan med school acceptance

Nikkei - Jan 27

For what appears to be the first time, the acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools. For what appears to be the first time, the acceptance rate for women has exceeded that for men at Japanese medical schools.

Abandoned elementary school | 1980s classroom time capsule

franklin the woman - Jan 27

Let's walk through an abandoned elementary school in Nara prefecture. The school was open from 1957 until it closed in 1987. Let's walk through an abandoned elementary school in Nara prefecture. The school was open from 1957 until it closed in 1987.

University entrance exam taker may have cheated

NHK - Jan 27

A Japanese university entrance examinee reportedly sent images of test questions to university students who may have answered them during the exam. A Japanese university entrance examinee reportedly sent images of test questions to university students who may have answered them during the exam.

The Love of the Courtesan and the Sardine Seller EXPLAINED・Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami (1954)

Kabuki In-Depth - Jan 26

Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire. Iwashi Uri Koi no Hikiami ("The Sardine Seller and the Net of Love") is the greatest contribution of novelist Yukio Mishima to kabuki, and one of the most important plays since the end of the Meiji period. It is also a treasured work of the Nakamuraya repertoire.