Ex-Yamato worker gets 27 years in prison for murder
Prosecutors had sought 28 years for Shinichi Kakei, 47, a former employee at Yamato's Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center in Kita Ward, on Feb 3, Sankei Shimbun reported. After the verdict, Kakei said he had been hoping for the death penalty.
According to the indictment, Kakei fatally stabbed a 47-year-old female employee and seriously wounded a 60-year-old male employee at the distribution center at around 4 a.m. on Oct 6, 2020. The woman, Mayumi Hirono, was confirmed dead at the scene after suffering several stab wounds to her abdomen. The male employee, who was stabbed with a separate knife, sustained minor injuries, but was able to call police.
The day before, Kakei had an argument with the male employee he stabbed. Hirono attempted to break up the argument but without success. Kakei roughed her up when she tried to intervene.
Japan Today - Feb 04
Abroad in Japan - Feb 04
Kyoto's traditional townhouses (Machiya) are stunning to behold and amazing to stay in overnight. However, they're disappearing at a worrying rate.
NHK - Feb 04
A Buddhist temple near Tokyo held its annual bean-throwing ceremony on Thursday, the last day of winter in the traditional Japanese calendar. The ritual is performed to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck.
Joey - Feb 02
A Demon Slayer fan and Rengoku cosplayer tried to start a riot in Japan against the pandemic which lead to the most embarrassing arrest in recorded human history lol.
Nikkei - Feb 02
Author and former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, who left his mark on Japanese politics as a staunch hawk and whose nationalistic views often ruffled the feathers of Japan's neighbors, has died, a source close to him said Tuesday. He was 89.
Sharmeleon - Jan 31
If you catch Covid in Japan, the Japanese government will give you a FREE care package for your quarantine!
with me JAPAN - Jan 31
What makes Japanese girls have butterflies in their stomach?????
NHK - Jan 28
A group of young people have rioted outside a police station in Japan's southwestern city of Okinawa. The riot was reportedly sparked by social media posts of an alleged assault by a police officer.
NHK - Jan 28
Japan's labor ministry says the number of foreign workers in the country hit a record high of more than 1.72 million at the end of October.
Nobita from Japan - Jan 28
"That sounds like a dream job for all men!" The pay of a male actor at best would be about a twentieth of the actres.
laprensalatina.com - Jan 26
A Japanese high court Tuesday ordered 3.3 million yen (nearly $29,000) in damages to a female reporter in a high-profile rape case that sparked the #MeToo movement in the country.
Japan Today - Jan 26
Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.
Nikkei - Jan 25
The Japanese operator of the popular video-sharing app TikTok was discovered to have paid influencers to post videos on Twitter without informing the audience about the sponsored content, a practice that may have violated industry rules against stealth marketing.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jan 24
Nowadays Japanese porn is very popular all over the world. The renowned adult site, Pornohub, have reported that the most searchd word on the site is Japanese.
Flipside Japan - Jan 24
Japan is known for its beautiful and unique abandoned buildings and the country has two particularly famous abandoned strip clubs.
Netflix - Jan 24
Is love really blind? The reality show Love is Blind is coming to Japan!