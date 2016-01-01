There are currently no plans to replace the Naoshima pumpkin

It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.

The site-specific installation is usually picked up and carted off to a storage space for protection in foul weather conditions. However, caretakers were unable to reach the pumpkin in time last August, when it got swept into the ocean and suffered cracks down its sides.

The sculpture, which has become a trademark of Naoshima for almost three decades, was retrieved from the water and taken to storage before it was returned to Yayoi Kusama’s studio.

While many assumed the sculpture would be quickly repaired and returned to its home on the Naoshima pier, a recent status update from Benesse Holdings Inc (the company that oversees most projects on the art island) indicates otherwise.