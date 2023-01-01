Sakura Dream! The Most Beautiful Afternoon Tea in Tokyo

It’s springtime in Tokyo, which means it’s the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.

These beautiful flowering trees mark the beginning of many things in Japan- the start of the school year, new jobs, and warmer weather. It also mean’s plenty of seasonal foods featuring this iconic flower!

Shizuka takes a trip to ​​Haute Couture Cafe, a photogenic cafe overlooking the sakura trees next to the river in Naka-Meguro. They specialize in seasonal tea sets, and the cafe is transformed into an explosion of fluffy pink sakura for spring. Shizuka enjoys an afternoon tea featuring sakura-inspired sweets and savories. From a table-side fresh Mont Blanc to sakura-infused tea, she tries each meticulously detailed food to see if it tastes as good as it looks. Watch and find out if this aesthetically pleasing cafe is worth the hype!