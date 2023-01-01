Sakura Dream! The Most Beautiful Afternoon Tea in Tokyo
Japan by Food -- Apr 04
It’s springtime in Tokyo, which means it’s the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.
These beautiful flowering trees mark the beginning of many things in Japan- the start of the school year, new jobs, and warmer weather. It also mean’s plenty of seasonal foods featuring this iconic flower!
Shizuka takes a trip to Haute Couture Cafe, a photogenic cafe overlooking the sakura trees next to the river in Naka-Meguro. They specialize in seasonal tea sets, and the cafe is transformed into an explosion of fluffy pink sakura for spring. Shizuka enjoys an afternoon tea featuring sakura-inspired sweets and savories. From a table-side fresh Mont Blanc to sakura-infused tea, she tries each meticulously detailed food to see if it tastes as good as it looks. Watch and find out if this aesthetically pleasing cafe is worth the hype!
JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
Tohoku Shinkansen to resume operations along full length of track on April 14
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Visiting the NO.1 Gay Bar in Sapporo
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
Sakura Dream! The Most Beautiful Afternoon Tea in Tokyo
The beautiful Japanese countryside: Hina Matsuri in Shiga
franklin the woman - Apr 04
A lovely day exploring a small area of HigashiOmi, Shiga.
Another section of Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes services after March quake
NHK - Apr 04
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train line in northeastern Japan has resumed services on another section after a major earthquake hit the region.
Japan lowers travel warnings for U.S., Thailand, 100 other nations
Nikkei - Apr 02
The Japanese government eased travel advisories for 106 nations and territories on Friday, with the vast majority happening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Japan to raise daily cap on arrivals to 10,000
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has decided to raise the daily cap on the number of arrivals to 10,000 on April 10. The figure includes Japanese and foreign nationals.
Cheap Capsule Hotel Experience in Japan
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 01
Staying at a capsule hotel is the best option for traveling cheaply in Japan.
Seibuen Amusement Park | Best places to visit Japan | Japan Travel Guide｜JNTO
visitjapan - Apr 01
This video is about a day trip to Seibuen amusement park located in Tokorozawa, the Tokyo-Saitama border and is easily accessible from Tokyo.
Japan celebrates cherry blossoms after lifting Covid restrictions
nbcnews.com - Mar 31
People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season this week without Covid-19 restrictions in place for the first time in two years. But many are limiting their viewing to strolling under the trees rather than drinking and eating in traditional party style.
This restaurant got MICHELIN GUIDE ４ years in a row | Japanese food | 우동 | street food | udon
Japanese food craftsman - Mar 30
The store manager, who is now 57 years old, trained at various udon restaurants after graduating from a vocational school. What will happen in this story.
Tokyo Day Trip: Atami Onsen Town Street Food Tour
Japan by Food - Mar 29
Atami is a popular get-away destination and an easy day trip from Tokyo. Known for its onsen, or hot springs, it’s a great place to relax and enjoy the seaside.
31 Japanese STREET FOODS Across Japan!! TOKYO Oden, OSAKA Sushi, KYOTO Mochi + FUKUOKA Ramen
Luke Martin - Mar 28
JAPAN is often regarded as the top food destination of all, and I can say without a doubt that most of the best meals of my life were in this country.
Japan's Tiniest Torii Gate is Insane
Abroad in Japan Clips - Mar 28
To pass through a Torii gate is to pass through into a sacred world. Unfortunately, Japan's tiniest torii gate is so unbelievably small, you might get stuck on your journey, forever trapped in limbo.
