Japan to fly 20 Ukrainian evacuees to safety

Japan's foreign minister has made arrangements for 20 Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion of their country to fly to Japan from Poland.

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa told reporters in Poland on Monday that a government-chartered plane will take them to Japan. The flight is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo before noon on Tuesday.

Hayashi is in Poland as a special envoy of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to make preparations for receiving Ukrainian evacuees in Japan.