The Reason Why Japanese Men’s S*X Skills Are The Best
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Apr 05
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
That image definitely comes from our small bananas.
Ex-nursery school head indicted over 5-year-old boy's death in bus
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Why Japanese Fashion is Still SEVERELY Underrated
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
Hokkaido: Fluffy ‘snow fairies’ flying into hearts and bellies across Japan
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
Lowered age of adulthood makes supporting forced porn victims more difficult
Japan Times - Apr 05
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.
There are currently no plans to replace the Naoshima pumpkin
timeout.com - Apr 04
It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.
As the pandemic drags on, more in Japan find solace in 'oshikatsu' devotion
Japan Times - Apr 04
“Oshikatsu,” a Japanese word meaning the act of enthusiastically supporting someone like an idol singer or actor that one feels particular devotion to, is increasingly taking hold in Japan.
A childhood of endless fights: Yohji Yamamoto
Nikkei - Apr 04
Today, Kabukicho, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is a modern downtown district with glittering neon lights, but it was very different right after the war. When it rained, the streets turned to mud. And there were still fields rank with weeds in many places.
A city in Japan is to host its annual Penis Festival
femalefirst.co.uk - Apr 02
Kawasaki is getting ready to host the Kanamara Matsuri - which is translated to mean ‘Festival of the Steel Phallus’ - on 3 April at the Kanayama Shrine, as happens on the first Sunday of April each year since 1978.
Saitama police officer sent to prosecutors over video voyeurism
Japan Today - Apr 02
Police in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, have fired a 23-year-old policeman for video voyeurism and sent his case to prosecutors.
Fuji Rock 2022 lineup sees return of overseas acts
Japan Times - Apr 02
Fuji Rock, Japan’s premier annual summer music festival for showcasing overseas artists, is returning to form after postponing the event in 2020 and pivoting to an all-Japanese lineup in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half of Japan municipalities are now classified as 'depopulated'
NHK - Apr 02
The Japanese government says more than half of the country's municipalities are now classified as "depopulated" under law.
The fascinating train culture of Japan
traveldailymedia.com - Apr 01
Spotless, efficient and on time – these words perfectly describe what makes trains in Japan so special.
Man arrested after crashing car into Japan Foreign Ministry building
Kyodo - Mar 31
A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo, police said.
Chilean denies murder of Japanese ex in high-profile French trial
AFP - Mar 30
A Chilean man on Tuesday denied to a French court that he had murdered his Japanese ex-girlfriend, Narumi Kurosaki, who disappeared in 2016 in a high-profile case that has spanned three continents.
Over 800,000 people live in potential Mt. Fuji evacuation areas
NHK - Mar 30
Japanese officials and experts say more than 800,000 people live in areas that may be subject to evacuation warnings if Mount Fuji erupts.
