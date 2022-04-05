20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan
ウクライナ避難民が到着 政府中心に生活費など支援
Before disembarking, the evacuees will be tested for COVID-19. They will then go through immigration and be taken to their accommodations.
The development follows Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa's visit to Poland to see how it is handling an influx of Ukrainian evacuees.
The government plans to offer support for evacuees who don't have relatives or acquaintances in Japan. It will cover their daily needs and medical care, as well as language lessons, job training and education for children. The government estimates the aid will last about six months.
Japan has already accepted about 400 Ukrainian evacuees.
A Ukrainian woman who settled in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, started taking Japanese lessons on Monday. A language school there is offering free classes for evacuees.
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
The Japanese government plans to submit a bill that would raise tariffs on some Russian imports and strip Moscow of "most favored nation" status.
Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has disciplined six including senior personnel for having Friday lunches for free over the course of several years. The miscreants claimed that it was common practice to enjoy such free meals for the purpose of 'tasting'.
Japanese companies will be asked to refuse Russia’s demand that energy payments be made in roubles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
Japan's current law does not allow the government to confiscate the reserves of foreign central banks held by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited an atomic bomb memorial site in Hiroshima on Saturday, in a show of support for a world without nuclear weapons as fears about Russia using the devastating arms are growing.
Japan is planning to ban exports of luxury cars to Russia as early as next week as part of its expanded sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, government officials said Friday.
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have strongly condemned North Korea's test-firing on Thursday of what the North says is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.