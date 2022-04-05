20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan

A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.

Before disembarking, the evacuees will be tested for COVID-19. They will then go through immigration and be taken to their accommodations.

The development follows Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa's visit to Poland to see how it is handling an influx of Ukrainian evacuees.

The government plans to offer support for evacuees who don't have relatives or acquaintances in Japan. It will cover their daily needs and medical care, as well as language lessons, job training and education for children. The government estimates the aid will last about six months.

Japan has already accepted about 400 Ukrainian evacuees.

A Ukrainian woman who settled in Maebashi, north of Tokyo, started taking Japanese lessons on Monday. A language school there is offering free classes for evacuees.