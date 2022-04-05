Japan bans luxury exports to Russia
NHK -- Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
The ban took effect from Tuesday. It applies to 19 items, including cars worth over 6 million yen or about 49,000 dollars, and motorcycles valued at more than 600,000 yen or about 4,900 dollars. High-end whiskey and watches worth over 40,000 yen or about 330 dollars are also on the list.
Japan already bans in principle Russia-bound exports of about 300 items. These include products that can be converted to military use and general-purpose semiconductor chips.
Items used for humanitarian purposes are exempted.
20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
Chinese military activity spurs Japan to move radar unit closer to Taiwan, Senkaku islands
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
Japan confirms 1st coronavirus case among cabinet ministers
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Russia launches more military drills on Japan-claimed islands
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
Fresh Japan sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launch
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Japan will not abandon Sakhalin-2 LNG stake, Kishida says
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
Japan govt. changes Japanese spelling of Ukraine capital Kyiv
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
Japan to raise Russia tariffs, drop preferential trade status
The Japanese government plans to submit a bill that would raise tariffs on some Russian imports and strip Moscow of "most favored nation" status.
Japan rejects South Korean protest over school textbooks' descriptions
Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
MSDF personnel punished in free curry-lunch fuss
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has disciplined six including senior personnel for having Friday lunches for free over the course of several years. The miscreants claimed that it was common practice to enjoy such free meals for the purpose of 'tasting'.
Japan to ask firms not to pay for Russian gas in roubles
Japanese companies will be asked to refuse Russia’s demand that energy payments be made in roubles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
Japan cannot confiscate Russian foreign reserves at BOJ -Finance Minister Suzuki
Japan's current law does not allow the government to confiscate the reserves of foreign central banks held by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday.
U.S. envoy, Kishida visit Hiroshima memorial amid nuclear fears
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited an atomic bomb memorial site in Hiroshima on Saturday, in a show of support for a world without nuclear weapons as fears about Russia using the devastating arms are growing.
Japan to ban luxury car exports to Russia
Japan is planning to ban exports of luxury cars to Russia as early as next week as part of its expanded sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, government officials said Friday.
Japan, S.Korea foreign ministers condemn N.Korea's missile launch
The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea have strongly condemned North Korea's test-firing on Thursday of what the North says is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.
