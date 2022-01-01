Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.

From Toto, a Sony Aibo robot dog to Pepper the robot who helps the kids with homework including violin practice and book reading. There's even a robotic cushion on the sofa!

Robots in the Home

BBC Select - Apr 06

Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family. Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.

Non-native ants found mass breeding at Osaka International Airport

NHK - Apr 06

A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan. A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.

Bird flu found in fox in Japan's first mammal infection

Reuters - Apr 05

A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal. A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.

Japan needs more babies, starts subsidizing costly IVF

taipeitimes.com - Apr 02

The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer. The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.

Japan's Inpex to join nuclear fusion race with startup investments

Nikkei - Apr 02

Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned. Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.

Honda's humanoid robot Asimo bids farewell

NHK - Mar 31

Humanoid robot Asimo, developed by Japanese automaker Honda Motor, has bid farewell in the last of its regular shows in Tokyo. Honda ended the Asimo project. Humanoid robot Asimo, developed by Japanese automaker Honda Motor, has bid farewell in the last of its regular shows in Tokyo. Honda ended the Asimo project.

Japan aims to triple 5G population coverage in 2 years

NHK - Mar 30

The Japanese government is aiming to triple the availability of high-speed 5G wireless services over the next two years. The plan is to cover 95 percent of the population by March 2024. The Japanese government is aiming to triple the availability of high-speed 5G wireless services over the next two years. The plan is to cover 95 percent of the population by March 2024.

Japan relaunches its HPV vaccination drive. For thousands of women, it may be too late

science.org - Mar 30

Nine years ago, Japan’s health ministry made what many scientists regarded as a terrible mistake. Nine years ago, Japan’s health ministry made what many scientists regarded as a terrible mistake.

Disinfectant use during pregnancy linked to childhood asthma and eczema

eurekalert.org - Mar 29

Use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children, finds a population study, published online in Occupational & Environmental Medicine. Use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children, finds a population study, published online in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

IREX 2022 - Japan's largest robot exhibition

PRO ROBOTS - Mar 29

The International Robotics Exhibition, or iREX 2022 for short, was held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall in Japan. The International Robotics Exhibition, or iREX 2022 for short, was held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall in Japan.

Submarine volcano erupts in Japan's Ogasawara Islands

NHK - Mar 28

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a submarine volcano, far south of the country's main island of Honshu, has erupted. It issued a volcanic warning for nearby waters. The Japan Meteorological Agency says a submarine volcano, far south of the country's main island of Honshu, has erupted. It issued a volcanic warning for nearby waters.

New tech enables musicians to stay in synch while far apart

NHK - Mar 28

The Tokyo Philharmonic orchestra has staged thousands of concerts in its long history, with all its musicians gathered inside a concert hall. But this wasn't the case at a recent event. Some of the players took part from a location far from the venue. The Tokyo Philharmonic orchestra has staged thousands of concerts in its long history, with all its musicians gathered inside a concert hall. But this wasn't the case at a recent event. Some of the players took part from a location far from the venue.

Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for pill to fight COVID

Reuters - Mar 25

Japan’s Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday. Japan’s Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday.

Poor management and nervous officials hinder digitization drive

Nikkei - Mar 25

More than 20% of datasets on a Japanese government website that purports to provide "open data" contain unavailable information, Nikkei has learned -- a problem caused by poor management that is stalling Japan's digitalization drive. More than 20% of datasets on a Japanese government website that purports to provide "open data" contain unavailable information, Nikkei has learned -- a problem caused by poor management that is stalling Japan's digitalization drive.

Health ministry panel agrees on preparing to administer fourth doses of COVID vaccines

Japan Times - Mar 24

Japan will start preparing to administer fourth doses of coronavirus vaccines, a health ministry subcommittee agreed Thursday, after the government said it would buy additional vaccine doses from two U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Japan will start preparing to administer fourth doses of coronavirus vaccines, a health ministry subcommittee agreed Thursday, after the government said it would buy additional vaccine doses from two U.S. pharmaceutical companies.