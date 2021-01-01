Super Crooks in an Onsen for One Hour
Netflix Anime -- Apr 06
Staring at the clouds, schemin' the next big heist...All in a day's honest work
Ex-nursery school head indicted over 5-year-old boy's death in bus
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Why Japanese Fashion is Still SEVERELY Underrated
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
PGA TOUR - Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
PGA TOUR - Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
Robots in the Home
BBC Select - Apr 06
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
BBC Select - Apr 06
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
Hokkaido: Fluffy ‘snow fairies’ flying into hearts and bellies across Japan
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
Non-native ants found mass breeding at Osaka International Airport
NHK - Apr 06
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
NHK - Apr 06
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Japan bans luxury exports to Russia
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
Tohoku Shinkansen to resume operations along full length of track on April 14
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Super Crooks in an Onsen for One Hour
Netflix Anime - Apr 06
Staring at the clouds, schemin' the next big heist...All in a day's honest work
Netflix Anime - Apr 06
Staring at the clouds, schemin' the next big heist...All in a day's honest work
Visiting the NO.1 Gay Bar in Sapporo
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama
brobible.com - Apr 06
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
brobible.com - Apr 06
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
All Japan Judo Championships 2022 Highlights
Judoflix - Apr 05
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
Judoflix - Apr 05
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.