Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort

The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.

Theme park operator Oriental Land spent more than 250 million dollars on the hotel, which sits just outside the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea parks.

It was scheduled to open its doors by March but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay.

The first guest to check in, Kasai Misato, said she couldn't wait to have her photo taken with the characters throughout the hotel.

Oriental Land says it is anticipating a rebound in visitor numbers in the near future, and the hotel is designed to deal with that spike in demand.