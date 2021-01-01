Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation

At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.

But for long before then, he has been a “senpai” for the generation of Japanese golf behind him. This week at Augusta National, the fruits of the Japan Golf Association’s labor is coming to fruition with two countrymen joining Matsuyama – Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima – proving that Japanese golf is wholly on the rise.