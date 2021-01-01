Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
PGA TOUR -- Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
But for long before then, he has been a “senpai” for the generation of Japanese golf behind him. This week at Augusta National, the fruits of the Japan Golf Association’s labor is coming to fruition with two countrymen joining Matsuyama – Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima – proving that Japanese golf is wholly on the rise.
Rising Sons | Matsuyama inspires Japan’s next generation
PGA TOUR - Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
PGA TOUR - Apr 06
At the 2021 Masters Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama broke through to become Japan’s first male major champion.
The Masters Unveil Mouthwatering Japanese Champions Dinner Menu In Honor Of Last Year’s Winner Hideki Matsuyama
brobible.com - Apr 06
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
brobible.com - Apr 06
The Masters have unveiled the mouthwatering Japanese-themed menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.
All Japan Judo Championships 2022 Highlights
Judoflix - Apr 05
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
Judoflix - Apr 05
The all Japan Judo Championships in Fukuoka have showed some incredible matches, worth while a World Championships final.
"Father of Drifting" Honored By Nissan With Special Exhibit In Japan
carscoops.com - Apr 02
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
carscoops.com - Apr 02
Known as the "Father of drifting", Kunimitsu Takahashi was so skilled at controlling a car that he was able to throw his vehicles into a corner at full speed, break traction on all four wheels, all while maintaining a racing line.
The Biggest Poker Tournaments Around the World
newsonjapan.com - Mar 31
It's well known that poker is an international game. To such an extent that there's a big tournament on every continent with countries competing for the hosting rights.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 31
It's well known that poker is an international game. To such an extent that there's a big tournament on every continent with countries competing for the hosting rights.
World Cup-bound Japan end on flat note with Vietnam draw
Japan Today - Mar 30
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their target of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Vietnam in their final qualifier on Tuesday.
Japan Today - Mar 30
Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu warned his team they will need to shape up if they are to meet their target of reaching the World Cup quarterfinals after drawing 1-1 with Vietnam in their final qualifier on Tuesday.
Sumo: Wakatakakage surprises himself with grand tournament win
Kyodo - Mar 28
Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Wakatakakage gradually grew in confidence throughout the 15-day competition in Osaka but was nevertheless surprised by his success, the newly crowned champion said Monday.
Kyodo - Mar 28
Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Wakatakakage gradually grew in confidence throughout the 15-day competition in Osaka but was nevertheless surprised by his success, the newly crowned champion said Monday.
Japan beats Australia 2-0 to qualify for World Cup
Japan Today - Mar 25
Japan qualified for a seventh straight World Cup by beating Australia 2-0 Thursday and ended the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification.
Japan Today - Mar 25
Japan qualified for a seventh straight World Cup by beating Australia 2-0 Thursday and ended the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification.
Beloved Traditional Games That Are Still Played Today in Asia
newsonjapan.com - Mar 22
Most Asian families have an all-time favorite traditional game they enjoy playing during gatherings.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 22
Most Asian families have an all-time favorite traditional game they enjoy playing during gatherings.
Beijing Paralympics end with closing ceremony
NHK - Mar 14
The Beijing Paralympics concluded on Sunday night. The Games were unusual as Russian and Belarusian athletes were not allowed to participate because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Mar 14
The Beijing Paralympics concluded on Sunday night. The Games were unusual as Russian and Belarusian athletes were not allowed to participate because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at US tournament- watch
timesnownews.com - Mar 14
Japan's Osaka, ranked 78th in the world after her third-round exit at the Australian Open, was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled "Naomi, you suck."
timesnownews.com - Mar 14
Japan's Osaka, ranked 78th in the world after her third-round exit at the Australian Open, was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled "Naomi, you suck."
"Drive My Car" wins British Academy award for non-English film
Kyodo - Mar 14
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for a film not in the English language on Sunday, its latest international accolade in the run-up to the Oscars.
Kyodo - Mar 14
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award for a film not in the English language on Sunday, its latest international accolade in the run-up to the Oscars.
Oscar-Contender ‘Drive My Car’ Wins Eight Japan Academy Prizes
variety.com - Mar 12
Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car” took eight prizes at the 45th Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony, held on Friday at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takawana in Tokyo.
variety.com - Mar 12
Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car” took eight prizes at the 45th Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony, held on Friday at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takawana in Tokyo.
Top 10 Japanese Movies of 2021
communiTV - Mar 12
If you want to to know the best Movies from Japan you should definitely watch our picks for the best Japanese Movies of 2021.
communiTV - Mar 12
If you want to to know the best Movies from Japan you should definitely watch our picks for the best Japanese Movies of 2021.
Sadako from ‘The Ring’ is Japan's newest YouTube star
timeout.com - Mar 11
Don’t be afraid – the vengeful spirit is here to share surprisingly normal videos featuring cooking and video games
timeout.com - Mar 11
Don’t be afraid – the vengeful spirit is here to share surprisingly normal videos featuring cooking and video games
Made-in-Japan manga teaming up with Marvel’s Deadpool
msn.com - Mar 11
Perhaps nothing highlights how the world of manga, the comics and cartoons originating in Japan, has gone global better than that coming together of superheroes, American and Japanese.
msn.com - Mar 11
Perhaps nothing highlights how the world of manga, the comics and cartoons originating in Japan, has gone global better than that coming together of superheroes, American and Japanese.