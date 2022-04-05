Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees

Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.

The leaflets are written in Ukrainian and feature illustrations showing such things as how to call the police, the fire brigade and ambulance services. They also detail traffic rules and outline how to respond to a disaster.

The leaflet also urges the evacuees not to hand over their cash cards or mobile phones to others to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.

The leaflets are available at police stations nationwide. They will also be on hand at airports and other locations.

The agency has ordered prefectural police to make arrangements to provide Ukrainian-language interpreters and offer support to the evacuees.