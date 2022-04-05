Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
ウクライナ語の防犯パンフレット作成
NHK -- Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
The leaflets are written in Ukrainian and feature illustrations showing such things as how to call the police, the fire brigade and ambulance services. They also detail traffic rules and outline how to respond to a disaster.
The leaflet also urges the evacuees not to hand over their cash cards or mobile phones to others to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.
The leaflets are available at police stations nationwide. They will also be on hand at airports and other locations.
The agency has ordered prefectural police to make arrangements to provide Ukrainian-language interpreters and offer support to the evacuees.
日本で受け入れるウクライナ避難民への支援策として、警察庁は、避難民が犯罪などのトラブルに巻き込まれないよう、ウクライナ語の防犯パンフレットを作成しました。 パンフレットでは、ウクライナ語で110番や119番通報の方法のほか、日本での交通ルール、災害時の取るべき行動などがイラストとともに紹介されています。 - ANNnewsCH
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Dr. Ogino Ginko: Google marks 171st birthday of first Japan’s female licensed medical practitioner
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.
Why NOT to Teach English in Japan
Having taught English in Japan for 3 years, I felt ready to leave by the end of the job. But what happens when you teach for 10 years? Bad things.
Japan's legal age of adulthood lowered to 18
Japan has lowered the legal age of adulthood from 20 to 18. The change means people can apply for a credit card or get a loan without parental consent once they turn 18.
Number of foreign nationals in Japan falls for second straight year
The number of foreign nationals in Japan has declined for the second straight year due to the coronavirus.
Ex-board chairman at Nihon University gets 1-year suspended sentence
A former board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities was given a one-year suspended prison sentence, along with a fine of 13 million yen, on Tuesday for evading around 52 million yen in income tax.
University in Tokyo to accept Ukrainian students
A private university in Tokyo has decided to accept Ukrainian students who want to evacuate to Japan.
SAKURA dumplings! | Spring Japanese Sweets
It's Sakura season in Japan! Today, we made Japanese spring sweets, Three colored dumplings! It's perfect to eat under cherry blossom trees.
Survey: 10,000 foreign children in Japan likely not receiving school education
A government survey shows that about 10,000 foreign children living in Japan are possibly not receiving school education.
Japanese classes to count toward high school graduation
Foreign high school students across Japan will be able to count Japanese language classes toward their graduation requirements starting in fiscal 2023, as the country works to make its education system more accessible to non-native speakers.
Period poverty lowers quality of life; women in 20s hit harder: study
The Japanese health authorities conducted their first survey on women suffering from "period poverty" as the coronavirus pandemic sheds more light on the issue, with its results released Wednesday showing women who struggle to buy menstrual products not only face emotional challenges but a decline in quality of life.
Hideki Tojo: Bringing Japan Into The Pacific War - DOCUMENTARY
The actions of Hideki Tojo, Japanese politician and military man, were instrumental in bringing Japan into the Pacific War.
