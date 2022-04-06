JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023

East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.

JR East hopes to use the proceeds from the fare increase to cover the cost of making its stations barrier-free and to install platform doors. The company submitted its fare revision and facility improvement plans through fiscal 2035, which begins in April of that year, to the transport ministry’s Kanto District Transport Bureau.

“We want to promote barrier-free accessibility” using the revenue, JR East President Yuji Fukasawa told a news conference Tuesday.

The planned fare hike will apply to sections covering 278 stations on 16 lines in Tokyo and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki. Commuter pass costs will go up by ¥280 for one month and by Y1,420 for six months. Prices of passes for students will be kept unchanged.