IMF downgrades Japan's growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
The IMF said in a report it has lowered its GDP growth forecast to 2.4 percent from 3.3 percent announced in January.
The board says it expects consumption to lead the rebound. But it says domestic demand will likely recover more slowly because of higher commodity prices and the unclear situation with Ukraine.
Geopolitical tensions are also likely to squeeze overseas demand, mainly due to a slowdown in Europe.
The IMF warns that the ongoing pandemic and the war in Ukraine pose "significant downside risks." It urges Japan to increase productivity and work toward sustainable and inclusive growth.
Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
Tokyo bourse's Prime section debuts with 1,839 companies
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
Japanese OEMs join hands for swappable battery platform
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
Japanese lingerie brand now selling underwear embroidered with a famous renaissance painting
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.
New law aims to reduce plastic use in Japan
A law requiring businesses in Japan to cut down on disposable plastic items went into effect Friday.
Japan’s sushi chains rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
The quarterly financial results of Japan’s major sushi chains show a rebound in sales after Japanese prefectures lifted COVID-related restrictions on restaurants' operating hours and alcohol sales, which were originally imposed in October 2021.
Bank of Japan Seen Winning Bond Market Battle
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is sticking to his guns when it comes to capping long-term bond yields even as the central hank launched a 3-day bond buying program that has been adding steam to the yen's recent slide.
Highest wheat price rise in 14 years has Japan consumers bracing for more expensive bread
Japanese consumers are bracing for possible price hikes on bread and wheat products in the coming months as the government’s selling price for imported wheat was set to rise 17.3% beginning Friday.
Gundam rising: Bandai Namco boosts output of hot model kits
A unit of Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings is raising production and fighting scalpers to ease a chronic shortage of its Gundam plastic model kits, as demand for them soars among homebound fans.
Japan's weak-yen addiction is backfiring dramatically
As the yen's dramatic plunge makes Bitcoin look almost credible, economists are asking the wrong questions.
Japan's top banks face hefty losses on $8bn Russia exposure
Japan's top banks face the prospect of having to set aside billions of dollars in loss provisions for their exposure to Russia as the declining ruble and the financial turmoil there raise default risks.
Battle over beer sales heating up in Japan
A beer sales battle is intensifying in Japan, with major makers switching their targets from restaurants to people who drink at home as demand for drinking parties and holiday outings remains sluggish amid the prolonged coronavirus crisis.
Price hikes to hit Japanese consumers in April
A raft of price hikes for food and daily necessities will hit consumers in Japan at the start of April.
Japanese rice overcomes price barrier to log record exports
Despite the high asking price, Japan's rice exports rose by double digits to a new record in 2021 as demand for Japanese food boomed amid coronavirus-era travel restrictions.
BOJ's Kuroda repeats view that weak yen benefits Japan's economy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday (Mar 25) reiterated his view a weak yen benefits the economy as a whole, brushing aside concern the currency's slide to multi-year lows could do more harm than good to the resource-poor, import-reliant country.
