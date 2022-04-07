Japan arrests four of 'QAnon'-style group for vaccine protest
Japan is conducting booster shots against the virus that causes COVID-19, with about 44% of the population having received a third dose. About 80% of the general public have had the first two shots.
Four members of "YamatoQ," a version of the U.S. QAnon group, were arrested on charges they intruded into a Tokyo clinic, police were quoted by media as saying.
The group's website says vaccines are untested and "a number" of people have died after receiving them. It also lists anti-vaccine protests around Japan.
The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are used in Japan, were tested on tens of thousands of people before approval.
Police declined to confirm the reports, but a man saying he was the leader of "YamatoQ" posted a video statement on his YouTube channel in which he said police actions were "completely illegal."
