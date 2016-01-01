34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother
「姉に刺された」住宅で男性が血を流し・・・34歳女逮捕
Japan Today -- Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
According to police, Memi Kaneko stabbed her brother Sho in the shoulder at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The siblings live with their parents who are in their 60s.
Their mother heard a scream coming from Sho’s room and called 110 after she saw him bleeding from the shoulder. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.
Kaneko left the house right after the stabbing and police found her about 500 meters away. Police said she has admitted to stabbing her brother and quoted her as saying she hated him.
5日夜、神奈川県座間市の住宅で、34歳の女が4歳年下の弟を包丁で刺して殺害しようとしたとして逮捕されました。 警察によりますと、午後11時半すぎ、座間市入谷西の住宅で、この家に住む無職の男性（30）が肩や背中から血を流して倒れているのを父親が発見しました。 男性は病院に搬送されましたが、詳しい容体は分かっていません。 - ANNnewsCH
34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Ex-nursery school head indicted over 5-year-old boy's death in bus
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Why Japanese Fashion is Still SEVERELY Underrated
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
Hokkaido: Fluffy ‘snow fairies’ flying into hearts and bellies across Japan
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
The Reason Why Japanese Men’s S*X Skills Are The Best
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
Lowered age of adulthood makes supporting forced porn victims more difficult
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.
There are currently no plans to replace the Naoshima pumpkin
It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.
As the pandemic drags on, more in Japan find solace in 'oshikatsu' devotion
“Oshikatsu,” a Japanese word meaning the act of enthusiastically supporting someone like an idol singer or actor that one feels particular devotion to, is increasingly taking hold in Japan.
A childhood of endless fights: Yohji Yamamoto
Today, Kabukicho, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is a modern downtown district with glittering neon lights, but it was very different right after the war. When it rained, the streets turned to mud. And there were still fields rank with weeds in many places.
A city in Japan is to host its annual Penis Festival
Kawasaki is getting ready to host the Kanamara Matsuri - which is translated to mean ‘Festival of the Steel Phallus’ - on 3 April at the Kanayama Shrine, as happens on the first Sunday of April each year since 1978.
Saitama police officer sent to prosecutors over video voyeurism
Police in Urawa, Saitama Prefecture, have fired a 23-year-old policeman for video voyeurism and sent his case to prosecutors.
Fuji Rock 2022 lineup sees return of overseas acts
Fuji Rock, Japan’s premier annual summer music festival for showcasing overseas artists, is returning to form after postponing the event in 2020 and pivoting to an all-Japanese lineup in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half of Japan municipalities are now classified as 'depopulated'
The Japanese government says more than half of the country's municipalities are now classified as "depopulated" under law.
The fascinating train culture of Japan
Spotless, efficient and on time – these words perfectly describe what makes trains in Japan so special.
Man arrested after crashing car into Japan Foreign Ministry building
A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo, police said.
Chilean denies murder of Japanese ex in high-profile French trial
A Chilean man on Tuesday denied to a French court that he had murdered his Japanese ex-girlfriend, Narumi Kurosaki, who disappeared in 2016 in a high-profile case that has spanned three continents.
