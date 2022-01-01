Japan Robot Peels Bananas Without Squashing the Fruit

Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.

Developed by researchers at the University of Tokyo, a video shows their robot skillfully using its hands to pick up the banana and peel it in about 3 minutes.

Developers said it took them more than 13 hours to train the robot to peel a banana without destroying the fruit at a 57% success rate.