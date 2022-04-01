Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.

Speaking to reporters, Kishida called for the public to cooperate in stemming the spread of the virus by taking thorough prevention measures, actively testing and receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as early as possible.

Tokyo on Thursday reported 8,753 new infections, an increase of 527 from a week earlier. Those in their 20s accounted for 22.5 percent of the cases, the highest among all age groups.

At a meeting held the same day, the metropolitan government said the ratio of new infections for those in their 20s has risen in the week through Monday for the third consecutive week of increase, and was also the highest among all age groups.