Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
「ポーランド直行便座席を借り上げ ウクライナ避難民の渡航支援」岸田総理
Kishida said on Thursday that he was shocked by intolerable acts by Russian troops in Ukraine, noting that bodies of civilians were found on roads near the capital Kyiv with their hands tied behind their back. He stressed that killing civilians is a war crime.
Kishida also said that Japan has requested the International Criminal Court for an investigation into the war crimes.
He said Russia should be held accountable. He added that Japan will take tough measures to show that it will never tolerate such acts of aggression or war crimes.
Kishida plans to announce additional measures against Russia on Friday at the earliest.
On the issue of accepting evacuees from Ukraine, Kishida said that a government airplane brought 20 evacuees who had difficulties in arranging travel to Japan on their own.
He said that the government will continue to help Ukrainian evacuees to come to Japan smoothly by securing seats on direct flights from Poland every week, starting this week.
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
NHK - Apr 08
Kyodo - Apr 08
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
NHK - Apr 05
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
stripes.com - Apr 04
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
Japan Today - Apr 02
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
NHK - Apr 02
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 01
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Nikkei - Apr 01
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
NHK - Mar 31
The Japanese government plans to submit a bill that would raise tariffs on some Russian imports and strip Moscow of "most favored nation" status.
Kyodo - Mar 30
Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
NHK - Mar 30
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has disciplined six including senior personnel for having Friday lunches for free over the course of several years. The miscreants claimed that it was common practice to enjoy such free meals for the purpose of 'tasting'.
Al Jazeera - Mar 29
Japanese companies will be asked to refuse Russia’s demand that energy payments be made in roubles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
channelnewsasia.com - Mar 28
Japan's current law does not allow the government to confiscate the reserves of foreign central banks held by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday.