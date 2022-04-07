Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.

Kishida said on Thursday that he was shocked by intolerable acts by Russian troops in Ukraine, noting that bodies of civilians were found on roads near the capital Kyiv with their hands tied behind their back. He stressed that killing civilians is a war crime.

Kishida also said that Japan has requested the International Criminal Court for an investigation into the war crimes.

He said Russia should be held accountable. He added that Japan will take tough measures to show that it will never tolerate such acts of aggression or war crimes.

Kishida plans to announce additional measures against Russia on Friday at the earliest.

On the issue of accepting evacuees from Ukraine, Kishida said that a government airplane brought 20 evacuees who had difficulties in arranging travel to Japan on their own.

He said that the government will continue to help Ukrainian evacuees to come to Japan smoothly by securing seats on direct flights from Poland every week, starting this week.