Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income

Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.

Ohtani was the unanimous choice for American League MVP in 2021 when he was one of the hardest pitchers to hit, as well as one of MLB's top home run hitters. Forbes estimated he will earn $20 million in off-field revenues this year, roughly triple the figure he pulled in last season.

The two-way star's expected endorsement earnings will see him blow past the biggest off-field earner in the last decade, Hideki Matsui's popular New York Yankee teammate Derek Jeter, who earned $9 million a year from 2012 to 2014.

The current No. 2 among MLB players this year is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper at $6.5 million.