Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment

Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.

Starting on April 1, small and mid-sized companies are obliged by law to set up consultation desks and take other measures to prevent power harassment.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry defines power harassment as words and acts by offenders, taking advantage of their position of authority over victims beyond the scope required and appropriate for work.

Specifically, the ministry indicates six types, including physical abuse such as beating and kicking, as well as mental abuse by longtime, repeated reprimand.

The ministry says it granted recognition of work-related accidents, including mental depression, to 608 people in fiscal 2020.

Among them, the largest number, 16 percent, cited power harassment from those in senior positions as a reason for their sufferings. Some were driven to suicide.

Smaller firms are now mandated by law to make clear what constitutes power harassment in the workplace and make it known to all members.

Employers also need to set up consultation desks, and deal properly with workers who perpetrated the harassment, after confirming the facts.

Employers are also prohibited from treating employees disadvantageously when they seek help about harassment, such as dismissing them.