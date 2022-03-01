Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel
Group suspends sales of elevator and lighting operations
Toshiba's management team will lead discussions with private equity funds and other potential investors. The new committee, composed of six independent directors, will analyze different offers and structures to "identify the privatization offer that is best for our diverse stakeholders," the company said in a statement.
The committee will disclose information from the review before Toshiba's annual shareholders meeting in June.
The management team will separately develop a new business plan, which will be announced before the meeting, Toshiba said.
Toshiba announced a plan last November to break itself up into three companies, revised to a two-way split in February. Management had hoped to win shareholder support for the move in an extraordinary meeting last month, but the proposal was voted down. The company said it would communicate a future direction once a decision had been made. ...continue reading
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.
NHK - Apr 02
A law requiring businesses in Japan to cut down on disposable plastic items went into effect Friday.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 02
The quarterly financial results of Japan’s major sushi chains show a rebound in sales after Japanese prefectures lifted COVID-related restrictions on restaurants' operating hours and alcohol sales, which were originally imposed in October 2021.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Mar 31
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is sticking to his guns when it comes to capping long-term bond yields even as the central hank launched a 3-day bond buying program that has been adding steam to the yen's recent slide.
Japan Times - Mar 31
Japanese consumers are bracing for possible price hikes on bread and wheat products in the coming months as the government’s selling price for imported wheat was set to rise 17.3% beginning Friday.
Nikkei - Mar 31
A unit of Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings is raising production and fighting scalpers to ease a chronic shortage of its Gundam plastic model kits, as demand for them soars among homebound fans.
Nikkei - Mar 30
As the yen's dramatic plunge makes Bitcoin look almost credible, economists are asking the wrong questions.
Nikkei - Mar 29
Japan's top banks face the prospect of having to set aside billions of dollars in loss provisions for their exposure to Russia as the declining ruble and the financial turmoil there raise default risks.
Japan Times - Mar 29
A beer sales battle is intensifying in Japan, with major makers switching their targets from restaurants to people who drink at home as demand for drinking parties and holiday outings remains sluggish amid the prolonged coronavirus crisis.
Japan Times - Mar 28
A raft of price hikes for food and daily necessities will hit consumers in Japan at the start of April.