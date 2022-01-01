Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza
Hotel with top room priced over $2,400 per night to debut in Tokyo in 2025
The most expensive room at the inn will go for about 300,000 yen ($2,426) per night.
Development of lodging facilities is picking up steam globally, with investment in 2022 expected to be 40% higher than last year, rising to levels last seen in 2015, which saw record investment. Major projects in Japan include reconstruction of the iconic Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.
Hulic's ryokan is tentatively named Fufu Tokyo Ginza. The company will spend 20 billion yen to convert an office building on a main street in the upscale district into a 12-story complex. Six of the upper floors will become a 38-room ryokan. It will be Hulic's 13th luxury Japanese-style inn.
The largest room in the inn is expected to be around 130 sq. meters. All rooms will have their own hot spring baths, setting the inn apart from other upscale hotels in the area. One-third of the guests are expected to be tourists visiting Japan. It is rare for a luxury ryokan to be built on a major street in Ginza. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
Japan by Food - Apr 04
It’s springtime in Tokyo, which means it’s the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.
franklin the woman - Apr 04
A lovely day exploring a small area of HigashiOmi, Shiga.
NHK - Apr 04
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train line in northeastern Japan has resumed services on another section after a major earthquake hit the region.
Nikkei - Apr 02
The Japanese government eased travel advisories for 106 nations and territories on Friday, with the vast majority happening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has decided to raise the daily cap on the number of arrivals to 10,000 on April 10. The figure includes Japanese and foreign nationals.
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 01
Staying at a capsule hotel is the best option for traveling cheaply in Japan.
visitjapan - Apr 01
This video is about a day trip to Seibuen amusement park located in Tokorozawa, the Tokyo-Saitama border and is easily accessible from Tokyo.
nbcnews.com - Mar 31
People across Japan are celebrating the peak cherry blossom viewing season this week without Covid-19 restrictions in place for the first time in two years. But many are limiting their viewing to strolling under the trees rather than drinking and eating in traditional party style.
Japanese food craftsman - Mar 30
The store manager, who is now 57 years old, trained at various udon restaurants after graduating from a vocational school. What will happen in this story.