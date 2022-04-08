Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
The plan to vaccinate students at such venues with available slots is aimed at accelerating booster vaccinations among young people, lagging in receiving the shots. The central government will pay part of the costs to implement the plan.
Kishida presented the plan to reporters after a meeting with relevant ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss measures to address the recent rebound in new COVID-19 cases.
“Signs of a resurgence can be seen” in the current state of infections, he said, adding every citizen should cooperate in preventing a rapid spread of the coronavirus.
He pointed to the importance of vaccinations especially among young people amid an increase in the proportion of infected people in their 20s. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
devdiscourse.com - Apr 04
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.
Abroad in Japan - Apr 01
Having taught English in Japan for 3 years, I felt ready to leave by the end of the job. But what happens when you teach for 10 years? Bad things.
NHK - Apr 01
Japan has lowered the legal age of adulthood from 20 to 18. The change means people can apply for a credit card or get a loan without parental consent once they turn 18.
NHK - Mar 30
The number of foreign nationals in Japan has declined for the second straight year due to the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Mar 30
A former board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities was given a one-year suspended prison sentence, along with a fine of 13 million yen, on Tuesday for evading around 52 million yen in income tax.
NHK - Mar 29
A private university in Tokyo has decided to accept Ukrainian students who want to evacuate to Japan.
Kimono Mom - Mar 28
It's Sakura season in Japan! Today, we made Japanese spring sweets, Three colored dumplings! It's perfect to eat under cherry blossom trees.
NHK - Mar 26
A government survey shows that about 10,000 foreign children living in Japan are possibly not receiving school education.
Nikkei - Mar 25
Foreign high school students across Japan will be able to count Japanese language classes toward their graduation requirements starting in fiscal 2023, as the country works to make its education system more accessible to non-native speakers.
Japan Today - Mar 24
The Japanese health authorities conducted their first survey on women suffering from "period poverty" as the coronavirus pandemic sheds more light on the issue, with its results released Wednesday showing women who struggle to buy menstrual products not only face emotional challenges but a decline in quality of life.