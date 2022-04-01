Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion

Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a regular news conference Japan will gradually reduce the amount imported from Russia and eventually break Japan's dependence on its coal, saying, "We seek to stop importing in the end."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce additional sanctions on Russia, including detailing the coal import restrictions, in a press conference later in the day.

"We will work further to reduce dependency on Russia by pushing forward diversification of energy sources including renewables and nuclear power," Hagiuda said, adding Tokyo will look for alternative countries as coal suppliers.

Russian coal makes up 13 percent of the total used for power generation in Japan.