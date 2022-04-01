Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion
ロシア産石炭「最終的には輸入しない方向目指す」
Kyodok -- Apr 08
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a regular news conference Japan will gradually reduce the amount imported from Russia and eventually break Japan's dependence on its coal, saying, "We seek to stop importing in the end."
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce additional sanctions on Russia, including detailing the coal import restrictions, in a press conference later in the day.
"We will work further to reduce dependency on Russia by pushing forward diversification of energy sources including renewables and nuclear power," Hagiuda said, adding Tokyo will look for alternative countries as coal suppliers.
Russian coal makes up 13 percent of the total used for power generation in Japan. ...continue reading
ロシアへの制裁として、萩生田経産相はロシア産の石炭を「最終的には輸入しない方向を目指したい」との方針を示しました。 萩生田経産相「代替国を見つけながら、それにあわせて輸入を減らしていく、最終的には輸入しないという方向を目指していきたい」 G7（＝主要7か国）は石炭の輸入禁止を含め、ロシアへのエネルギー面での依存を減らすとの首脳声明を発表しています。これを受けた日本の対応について、萩生田経産相は、ロシア産の石炭の輸入を段階的に減らし、最終的には輸入しない方向を目指すと明らかにしました。 - 日テレNEWS
Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
Japan bans luxury exports to Russia
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
Chinese military activity spurs Japan to move radar unit closer to Taiwan, Senkaku islands
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
Japan confirms 1st coronavirus case among cabinet ministers
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Russia launches more military drills on Japan-claimed islands
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
Fresh Japan sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launch
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Japan will not abandon Sakhalin-2 LNG stake, Kishida says
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
Japan govt. changes Japanese spelling of Ukraine capital Kyiv
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
Japan to raise Russia tariffs, drop preferential trade status
The Japanese government plans to submit a bill that would raise tariffs on some Russian imports and strip Moscow of "most favored nation" status.
Japan rejects South Korean protest over school textbooks' descriptions
Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
MSDF personnel punished in free curry-lunch fuss
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has disciplined six including senior personnel for having Friday lunches for free over the course of several years. The miscreants claimed that it was common practice to enjoy such free meals for the purpose of 'tasting'.
Japan to ask firms not to pay for Russian gas in roubles
Japanese companies will be asked to refuse Russia’s demand that energy payments be made in roubles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
Japanese companies will be asked to refuse Russia’s demand that energy payments be made in roubles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.