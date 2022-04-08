Toei animation to resume broadcasting new episodes

Toei Animation will resume releasing new episodes for broadcast on TV for the first time in about a month following a cyberattack in March.

Sources close to the anime giant say its internal computer system was apparently attacked by ransomware. The company said after the attack it had partially shut down its production system for investigation.

The unauthorized access halted airing of new episodes of four animation series. They are "Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai", "Delicious Party Pretty Cure", "Digimon Ghost Game", and "One Piece".

The company says it is not sure when its system will be fully restored, which is affecting production of the movie "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero". The movie was to be released on April 22nd but has been already postponed.