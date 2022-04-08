Toei animation to resume broadcasting new episodes
NHK -- Apr 08
Toei Animation will resume releasing new episodes for broadcast on TV for the first time in about a month following a cyberattack in March.
Sources close to the anime giant say its internal computer system was apparently attacked by ransomware. The company said after the attack it had partially shut down its production system for investigation.
The unauthorized access halted airing of new episodes of four animation series. They are "Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai", "Delicious Party Pretty Cure", "Digimon Ghost Game", and "One Piece".
The company says it is not sure when its system will be fully restored, which is affecting production of the movie "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero". The movie was to be released on April 22nd but has been already postponed.
Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions
stripes.com - Apr 09
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion
Kyodok - Apr 08
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
Yakuza leader arrested in U.S. for drugs for missiles plot
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Japan's Amazing Bath Technologies | Thermae Romae Novae
Netflix Anime - Apr 08
How will these modern-day Japanese bath technologies get Lucius's creative juices flowing?
Old Enough: the Japanese TV show that abandons toddlers on public transport
The Guardian - Apr 08
If you have looked at Netflix over the past few days, there is an overwhelming chance that you will have been bashed over the head by a weird-looking Japanese documentary.
Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani dwarfs other MLB players in off-field income
Kyodo - Apr 08
Shohei Ohtani's combination of rare baseball talent as both a hitter and pitcher and his marketability has made him the Major League Baseball's biggest off-field earner, financial magazine Forbes reported Wednesday on its website.
Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
NHK - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida
Kyodo - Apr 08
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan F1 supplier aims to apply racetrack lessons to EVs
Nikkei - Apr 08
A Japanese manufacturer supplying new standardized wheel rims for Formula One and NASCAR reckons it will learn enough on the racetrack to help improve the experience of driving an electric car.
Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
Japan starts fourth commercial whaling season since leaving IWC
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
