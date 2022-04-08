Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions
Kishida said Japan will also ban imports of Russian lumber, vodka and other goods, and will prohibit new Japanese investment in Russia.
It will also step up financial sanctions against Russian banks and freeze assets of about 400 more individuals and groups, including military-linked organizations, Kishida said at a news conference.
He said atrocities against civilians and attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine are "severe violations of international law and are absolutely impermissible."
"We are at a critical moment in our efforts to get Russia to stop its cruel invasion of Ukraine and restore peace. Everyone, please cooperate," Kishida said, referring to the sanctions' impact on Japan, such as higher prices for gasoline, electricity and food.
Earlier Friday, the Foreign Ministry announced it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. European countries have already expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. ...continue reading
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
The Japanese government plans to submit a bill that would raise tariffs on some Russian imports and strip Moscow of "most favored nation" status.
Japan has rebuffed a protest from South Korea against descriptions in new Japanese high school textbooks of thorny bilateral issues related to territory and history, the top government spokesman said Wednesday.
Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has disciplined six including senior personnel for having Friday lunches for free over the course of several years. The miscreants claimed that it was common practice to enjoy such free meals for the purpose of 'tasting'.