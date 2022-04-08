Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions

ロシア外交官ら8人国外退去へ　ロシアは日本に「報復措置取る」

stripes.com -- Apr 09
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.

Kishida said Japan will also ban imports of Russian lumber, vodka and other goods, and will prohibit new Japanese investment in Russia.

It will also step up financial sanctions against Russian banks and freeze assets of about 400 more individuals and groups, including military-linked organizations, Kishida said at a news conference.

He said atrocities against civilians and attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine are "severe violations of international law and are absolutely impermissible."

"We are at a critical moment in our efforts to get Russia to stop its cruel invasion of Ukraine and restore peace. Everyone, please cooperate," Kishida said, referring to the sanctions' impact on Japan, such as higher prices for gasoline, electricity and food.

Earlier Friday, the Foreign Ministry announced it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. European countries have already expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. ...continue reading

ロシア軍によるウクライナの民間人の殺害を受けて日本の外務省は、ロシアの外交官ら8人の国外退去を要求しました。 　外務省の森次官は8日、ロシアのガルージン駐日大使に対し、「8人の大使館の外交官および通商代表部職員の国外退去を求める」と伝えました。 　これに対してロシア外務省は、「報復措置を取る」と明らかにしています。 　ロシア国内の日本の外交官の追放を検討しているとみられます。 - ANNnewsCH
