Eccentric Japanese billionaire now betting that ’emotional’ robots can heal your heart
In his online appeal for love, Maezawa, who was 44 at the time, said he hoped finding a companion would ease the “feelings of loneliness and emptiness” surging within him. A few months later, however, he abruptly called off this quest for a romantic partner due to unspecified personal reasons.
Now, it appears Maezawa is betting robots may be able to fill the hole in one’s heart.
The eccentric billionaire, who made his fortune through the Japanese e-commerce fashion site Zozotown, announced last month that his investment fund is buying Japanese robotics startup Groove X, which makes a product called Lovot, a combination of the words “love” and “robot.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The pet-sized companion robots aim to stir an “instinct to love” in its human customers, according to the company’s website, with potential use cases in nursing homes and with children. As the pandemic raged, the so-called “emotional” robots also found new purpose in providing companionship to those who have been forced to stay apart from others, according to the company.
The wide-eyed devices roll around on wheels and have more than 50 sensors to respond to stimuli from humans (whom it distinguishes via a thermal camera) through machine learning technology, according to the company. The robot is currently only available for sale in Japan. The price starts at $2,825 for a single device, plus a monthly service fee of approximately $80.
Groove X was founded in 2015 by CEO Kaname Hayashi, a SoftBank veteran who developed the humanoid robot Pepper. The firm received funding from the Japanese government and unveiled its first Lovot device to the local market in 2019. These robots don’t seek to provide any convenience or practical purpose. In fact, the company has previously described it as “not a useful robot.” The robot was “born for just one reason — to be loved by you,” the company said. ...continue reading
cheknews.ca - Apr 09
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Japan Today - Apr 09
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
kesq.com - Apr 09
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
VOA News - Apr 07
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
BBC Select - Apr 06
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
NHK - Apr 06
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Reuters - Apr 05
A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.
taipeitimes.com - Apr 02
The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.
Nikkei - Apr 02
Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.
NHK - Mar 31
Humanoid robot Asimo, developed by Japanese automaker Honda Motor, has bid farewell in the last of its regular shows in Tokyo. Honda ended the Asimo project.
NHK - Mar 30
The Japanese government is aiming to triple the availability of high-speed 5G wireless services over the next two years. The plan is to cover 95 percent of the population by March 2024.
science.org - Mar 30
Nine years ago, Japan’s health ministry made what many scientists regarded as a terrible mistake.
eurekalert.org - Mar 29
Use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children, finds a population study, published online in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.
PRO ROBOTS - Mar 29
The International Robotics Exhibition, or iREX 2022 for short, was held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall in Japan.
NHK - Mar 28
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a submarine volcano, far south of the country's main island of Honshu, has erupted. It issued a volcanic warning for nearby waters.