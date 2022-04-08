Name of 19-year-old defendant disclosed under revised juvenile law
19歳の男を起訴 「特定少年」氏名公表は初
This is the first disclosure of its kind, which has become allowed following the revision of the juvenile law that took effect this month.
Endo Yuki allegedly stabbed to death a couple in their 50s, wounded their second-eldest daughter and set fire to their home in Kofu City in October.
Endo told police that he had felt affection toward the couple's eldest daughter, but the relationship did not develop as he had hoped so he intended to kill the entire family.
The case was sent to a family court last month. The court returned the case to prosecutors, saying that the consequences of the act were grave and that he should be given a criminal punishment.
The prosecutors indicted Endo on Friday after they concluded that he can be held criminally responsible based on the results of a psychiatric evaluation by experts.
NHK - Apr 09
