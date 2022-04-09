Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
悠仁さま筑波大附属高に入学「興味あるもの深めたい」
Japan Times -- Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
The ceremony, held at the gymnasium of the school in Bunkyo Ward, was also attended by his parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.
The 15-year-old Prince Hisahito wore a navy-blue suit and a striped tie, as the high school does not have a uniform.
秋篠宮ご夫妻の長男・悠仁さまが筑波大学附属高校に入学し、抱負を述べられました。 悠仁さま：「（高校ご入学おめでとうございます）ありがとうございます」「（今のお気持ちは？）きょう、入学式を迎えることができて、とてもうれしく思っています」「（高校生活の抱負は？）学業に励みながら、興味を持っていることや関心を持っていることをさらに深めていきたいと思います。また、諸行事などの学校生活も楽しんでいきたいと思います」 戦後、皇位継承者で学習院以外の高校に入学されたのは、悠仁さまが初めてです。 - ANNnewsCH
63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
English teacher in Japan | What’s it like? Let me share my memories
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
Important Information About VPN Every Student Should Remember
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Dr. Ogino Ginko: Google marks 171st birthday of first Japan’s female licensed medical practitioner
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.
Why NOT to Teach English in Japan
Having taught English in Japan for 3 years, I felt ready to leave by the end of the job. But what happens when you teach for 10 years? Bad things.
Japan's legal age of adulthood lowered to 18
Japan has lowered the legal age of adulthood from 20 to 18. The change means people can apply for a credit card or get a loan without parental consent once they turn 18.
Number of foreign nationals in Japan falls for second straight year
The number of foreign nationals in Japan has declined for the second straight year due to the coronavirus.
Ex-board chairman at Nihon University gets 1-year suspended sentence
A former board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities was given a one-year suspended prison sentence, along with a fine of 13 million yen, on Tuesday for evading around 52 million yen in income tax.
University in Tokyo to accept Ukrainian students
A private university in Tokyo has decided to accept Ukrainian students who want to evacuate to Japan.
SAKURA dumplings! | Spring Japanese Sweets
It's Sakura season in Japan! Today, we made Japanese spring sweets, Three colored dumplings! It's perfect to eat under cherry blossom trees.
