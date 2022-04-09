Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies

Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at the gymnasium of the school in Bunkyo Ward, was also attended by his parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

The 15-year-old Prince Hisahito wore a navy-blue suit and a striped tie, as the high school does not have a uniform.