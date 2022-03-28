Splendid! A Brand New Japanese Overnight Ferry Experience from Osaka
Solo Travel Japan -- Apr 10
I took a brand new Meimon Taiyo Ferry from Osaka to Fukuoka. It just went into service on the 28th of Mar. 2022. Its First Class Deluxe was awesome.
Riding Japan's NORTHERNMOST Express Train SOYA | Sapporo→Wakkanai
Kuga's Travel - Apr 10
The SOYA Express is the only direct Limited Express train between Sapporo and Wakkanai, the northernmost station in Japan.
Japan's Hulic to build luxury 'ryokan'-style inn in Ginza
Nikkei - Apr 08
Japanese property developer Hulic will open a luxury ryokan -- a traditional Japanese inn -- in Tokyo's Ginza district in 2025, the latest sign that companies are betting on a strong rebound in travel demand as governments around the world relax COVID-19 restrictions.
Japan says it will ‘lift entry ban on 106 countries,’ but tourists still can’t enter
Japan Times - Apr 07
A government statement late Wednesday said that Japan will “lift the entry ban on 106 countries,” causing confusion on social media and giving false hope that tourists would soon be allowed into the country.
Riding Japan's Sleeper Train Express on a Heavy Snow Day in 2022 (Atami→Izumo-shi)
Kuga's Travel - Apr 07
The Sunrise Express is the last surviving daily operating overnight train in Japan.
JR East to raise Tokyo-area fares by Y10 from around March 2023
Japan Times - Apr 06
East Japan Railway Co. has announced plans to raise its regular fares for train services in Tokyo and nearby prefectures by Y10 from around March 2023.
Toy Story hotel opens in Tokyo Disney Resort
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort has opened a new theme hotel based on the movie franchise Toy Story.
Tohoku Shinkansen to resume operations along full length of track on April 14
NHK - Apr 06
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train service in northeastern Japan says it will resume operations along its entire rail line on April 14.
Visiting the NO.1 Gay Bar in Sapporo
Tokyo BTM - Apr 06
Over the past two weeks, we have traveled around Sapporo, but a lot of you are still wondering what gay life is like here.
Sakura Dream! The Most Beautiful Afternoon Tea in Tokyo
Japan by Food - Apr 04
It’s springtime in Tokyo, which means it’s the season for all things sakura, aka cherry blossoms.
The beautiful Japanese countryside: Hina Matsuri in Shiga
franklin the woman - Apr 04
A lovely day exploring a small area of HigashiOmi, Shiga.
Another section of Tohoku Shinkansen line resumes services after March quake
NHK - Apr 04
The operator of a Shinkansen bullet train line in northeastern Japan has resumed services on another section after a major earthquake hit the region.
Japan lowers travel warnings for U.S., Thailand, 100 other nations
Nikkei - Apr 02
The Japanese government eased travel advisories for 106 nations and territories on Friday, with the vast majority happening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Japan to raise daily cap on arrivals to 10,000
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has decided to raise the daily cap on the number of arrivals to 10,000 on April 10. The figure includes Japanese and foreign nationals.
Cheap Capsule Hotel Experience in Japan
Travel Alone Idea - Apr 01
Staying at a capsule hotel is the best option for traveling cheaply in Japan.
Seibuen Amusement Park | Best places to visit Japan | Japan Travel Guide｜JNTO
visitjapan - Apr 01
This video is about a day trip to Seibuen amusement park located in Tokorozawa, the Tokyo-Saitama border and is easily accessible from Tokyo.
