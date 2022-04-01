63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
The survey on racial profiling drew responses from 2,094 people with roots in foreign countries. The association said it conducted the poll after receiving complaints that many such people had been questioned by police apparently due to their appearance.
Among individuals who were approached by the police over the past five years, 50.4 percent were stopped "two to five times," while 10.8 percent were questioned "six to nine times" and 11.5 percent "10 times or more," according to the survey conducted between Jan. 11 and Feb. 28.
A total of 70.3 percent of those individuals said they "felt uncomfortable" with the police questioning, while 85.4 percent said the police approached them upon recognizing they have roots in other countries. Most of those people believed officers had such an awareness because of their appearance.
