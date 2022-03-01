BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
日銀 景気「一部に弱めの動き」
CNA -- Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
In a quarterly report analysing regional Japanese economies, the central bank offered a bleaker view than in January for eight of the country's nine regions as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and lingering supply constraints hit growth.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the national economy continues to pick up, but warned of the potential fallout from rising commodity costs and the war in Ukraine.
日銀の黒田総裁はきょう開催した支店長会議で、国内の景気について「新型コロナの影響などから一部に弱めの動きもみられるが、基調としては持ち直している」との認識を示しました。 一方、リスク要因についてウクライナ情勢が国際金融や資源価格を通じて、日本の経済や物価に与える影響は「きわめて不確実性が高い」と指摘しました。 - テレ東BIZ
Trade With Low Fees & Earn Rewards On Your Cardano (ADA) & Tezos (XTZ) Investments With Quitriam Finance (QT)
newsonjapan.com - Apr 11
In recent years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs), the latest being Quitriam Finance (QT), have sprung up to support the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies as it becomes more of a standard trading medium for investors around the world.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 11
In recent years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs), the latest being Quitriam Finance (QT), have sprung up to support the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies as it becomes more of a standard trading medium for investors around the world.
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
Shinichi Uchida, the man behind Japan's unorthodox monetary policy
Nikkei - Apr 10
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
Nikkei - Apr 10
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
IMF downgrades Japan's growth forecast
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
Tokyo bourse's Prime section debuts with 1,839 companies
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
Japanese OEMs join hands for swappable battery platform
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
Japanese lingerie brand now selling underwear embroidered with a famous renaissance painting
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.
New law aims to reduce plastic use in Japan
NHK - Apr 02
A law requiring businesses in Japan to cut down on disposable plastic items went into effect Friday.
NHK - Apr 02
A law requiring businesses in Japan to cut down on disposable plastic items went into effect Friday.
Japan’s sushi chains rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
seafoodsource.com - Apr 02
The quarterly financial results of Japan’s major sushi chains show a rebound in sales after Japanese prefectures lifted COVID-related restrictions on restaurants' operating hours and alcohol sales, which were originally imposed in October 2021.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 02
The quarterly financial results of Japan’s major sushi chains show a rebound in sales after Japanese prefectures lifted COVID-related restrictions on restaurants' operating hours and alcohol sales, which were originally imposed in October 2021.
Bank of Japan Seen Winning Bond Market Battle
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Mar 31
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is sticking to his guns when it comes to capping long-term bond yields even as the central hank launched a 3-day bond buying program that has been adding steam to the yen's recent slide.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Mar 31
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is sticking to his guns when it comes to capping long-term bond yields even as the central hank launched a 3-day bond buying program that has been adding steam to the yen's recent slide.
Highest wheat price rise in 14 years has Japan consumers bracing for more expensive bread
Japan Times - Mar 31
Japanese consumers are bracing for possible price hikes on bread and wheat products in the coming months as the government’s selling price for imported wheat was set to rise 17.3% beginning Friday.
Japan Times - Mar 31
Japanese consumers are bracing for possible price hikes on bread and wheat products in the coming months as the government’s selling price for imported wheat was set to rise 17.3% beginning Friday.
Gundam rising: Bandai Namco boosts output of hot model kits
Nikkei - Mar 31
A unit of Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings is raising production and fighting scalpers to ease a chronic shortage of its Gundam plastic model kits, as demand for them soars among homebound fans.
Nikkei - Mar 31
A unit of Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings is raising production and fighting scalpers to ease a chronic shortage of its Gundam plastic model kits, as demand for them soars among homebound fans.
Japan's weak-yen addiction is backfiring dramatically
Nikkei - Mar 30
As the yen's dramatic plunge makes Bitcoin look almost credible, economists are asking the wrong questions.
Nikkei - Mar 30
As the yen's dramatic plunge makes Bitcoin look almost credible, economists are asking the wrong questions.