Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase
devdiscourse.com -- Apr 11
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
The contract allowed the government to cancel a portion of the supply if it was unneeded, the official said in response to lawmakers' questioning. Japan had originally agreed to buy 120 million of the shots, with the bulk made domestically by Daiichi Sankyo Co. and other local partners.
About Astrazeneca 200,000 doses have been supplied to local governments in Japan, while 63 million doses have donated overseas, the official added. Japan has predominantly relied on the mRNA-type vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its COVID inoculations and boosters so far.
Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing
NHK - Apr 12
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Average value of Japan lawmakers' assets grows to 29 mil. yen
Kyodo - Apr 11
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions
stripes.com - Apr 09
Japan announced Friday it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying Moscow must be held accountable for "war crimes" in Ukraine.
Japan to phase out Russian coal over Ukraine invasion
Kyodok - Apr 08
Japan will phase out Russian coal imports as part of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the industry minister said Friday, joining other Group of Seven industrialized nations in the move.
Japan says to release 15 mln barrels of oil as part of IEA-led action
Reuters - Apr 08
Japan will release a record 15 million barrels of oil from its national reserves as part of a second round of the coordinated release led by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.
Japan to secure seats on direct flights from Poland for Ukrainian evacuees
NHK - Apr 08
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says his government will secure seats on direct flights between Japan and Poland for Ukrainian evacuees.
Japan seeing signs of coronavirus resurgence, warns PM Kishida
Kyodo - Apr 08
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that there are "signs of a resurgence" in coronavirus infections in Japan, particularly among young people.
Japan bans luxury exports to Russia
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's government has banned the export of luxury goods to Russia. The move is to pressure oligarchs -- wealthy tycoons who are close to President Vladimir Putin.
20 more Ukrainian evacuees arrive in Japan
NHK - Apr 05
A Japanese government plane carrying 20 Ukrainian evacuees has touched down at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The government plans to offer them assistance in cooperation with private companies and municipal governments.
Chinese military activity spurs Japan to move radar unit closer to Taiwan, Senkaku islands
stripes.com - Apr 04
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force has repositioned a mobile radar unit on its southern island chain to strengthen defenses due to increased Chinese activity in the region.
Japan confirms 1st coronavirus case among cabinet ministers
Japan Today - Apr 02
The government said Friday that Seiko Noda, minister in charge of gender equality and children's policies, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among incumbents of the Japanese cabinet.
Russia launches more military drills on Japan-claimed islands
NHK - Apr 02
Russia has begun more military drills following one a week ago in an area that includes islands it controls but are claimed by Japan.
Fresh Japan sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launch
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 01
Japan's government on Friday (Apr 1) approved fresh sanctions against North Korea over its recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile, following Washington's calls for tougher international punishment for the nuclear-armed state.
Japan will not abandon Sakhalin-2 LNG stake, Kishida says
Nikkei - Apr 01
Japan will not abandon its stake in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia as it is essential to energy security, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, his clearest comments yet on Tokyo's plans for the development.
Japan govt. changes Japanese spelling of Ukraine capital Kyiv
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has decided to change the Japanese spelling of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, adopting the spelling based on the Ukrainian pronunciation instead of the one based on the Russian language.
