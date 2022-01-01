Never in the Same Place: The Traveling Bar in Tokyo

In today's video, Shizuka is joined by Max as they visit a very unique, nomadic bar. Together, they seek out the mysterious traveling bar, Twillo, that posts hints and riddles online for customers to discern its location.

They chat with the owner, share some drinks, and learn the story of this politician-turned-nomadic barman.

A part of Tokyo nightlife outside the busy hubs, this atmosphere gives a special look into Tokyo at midnight. Shizuka and Max were able to track down this elusive nomad bar and enjoyed a drink or two- despite it being a Monday night. But as Max says, Monday night is mon-dai-nai (not a problem!)