Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing

Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Drift-net salmon fishing traditionally begins on April 10 in Japan's exclusive economic zone off its northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Each year, officials discuss operational details before the season, as most salmon and trout caught in the ocean originate in Russian rivers.

Observers are concerned that the talks may fail or stall as Moscow has reacted sharply to sanctions imposed by Tokyo over the invasion.