Japan confirms first case of omicron XE variant

Japan has confirmed its first case of the omicron XE derivative strain of the novel coronavirus in a woman upon arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo, the health ministry said Monday.

The woman in her 30s, who has stayed in the United States and showed no symptoms, arrived at the airport on March 26, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, without specifying her nationality.

The woman has received two shots of vaccine developed by Pfizer, but she tested positive on arrival for the virus.

The XE strain was detected through genetic sequencing tests taken using samples from the woman at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

She was treated at a facility for infected individuals before being released once her quarantine period ended.

The strain is said to be a combination of the BA.1 and BA.2 subtypes of the omicron variant. One report says its infection rate is 12.6 percent faster than BA.2, although details on its severity are unknown.