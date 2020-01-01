Sony to pump $1bn more into Fortnite developer Epic Games
Japanese conglomerate looks to expand metaverse footprint
Nikkei -- Apr 12
Sony Group has decided to invest an additional $1 billion in Epic Games, the U.S. developer of the blockbuster Fortnite, in hopes of staking a bigger claim in the metaverse.
Epic is raising $2 billion from Sony and Kirkbi, the Danish parent of toymaker Lego, under plans announced Monday. Each is chipping in $1 billion. Sony's investment is the biggest ever by the group as a minority shareholder.
With the latest financing, Sony will have poured $1.45 billion into Epic over three occasions, bringing its stake to roughly 4.9%. The Japanese electronics and media conglomerate started out with a $250 million investment announced in July 2020, then followed up on this with a $200 million investment in April 2021.
Sony sees its relationship with Epic as a path toward upgrading online entertainment operations that integrate gaming, music and films. ...continue reading
Honda to invest $40bn in EVs as it aims to go all-electric by 2040
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Japan OKs asset freezes on 398 Russians, including Putin's daughters
Japan Times - Apr 12
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Japan Times - Apr 12
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Japan’s wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
Backlash in Osaka as ‘Dream Island’ leads race to open Japan’s first casino
theguardian.com - Apr 12
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
theguardian.com - Apr 12
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
Sony to pump $1bn more into Fortnite developer Epic Games
Nikkei - Apr 12
Sony Group has decided to invest an additional $1 billion in Epic Games, the U.S. developer of the blockbuster Fortnite, in hopes of staking a bigger claim in the metaverse.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Sony Group has decided to invest an additional $1 billion in Epic Games, the U.S. developer of the blockbuster Fortnite, in hopes of staking a bigger claim in the metaverse.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japan confirms first case of omicron XE variant
Nikkei - Apr 12
Japan has confirmed its first case of the omicron XE derivative strain of the novel coronavirus in a woman upon arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo, the health ministry said Monday.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Japan has confirmed its first case of the omicron XE derivative strain of the novel coronavirus in a woman upon arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo, the health ministry said Monday.
Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing
NHK - Apr 12
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NHK - Apr 12
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Biographics - Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
Never in the Same Place: The Traveling Bar in Tokyo
Japan by Food - Apr 11
In today's video, Shizuka is joined by Max as they visit a very unique, nomadic bar. Together, they seek out the mysterious traveling bar, Twillo, that posts hints and riddles online for customers to discern its location.
Japan by Food - Apr 11
In today's video, Shizuka is joined by Max as they visit a very unique, nomadic bar. Together, they seek out the mysterious traveling bar, Twillo, that posts hints and riddles online for customers to discern its location.
Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase
devdiscourse.com - Apr 11
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
devdiscourse.com - Apr 11
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
Average value of Japan lawmakers' assets grows to 29 mil. yen
Kyodo - Apr 11
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
Kyodo - Apr 11
The average value of assets held by Japanese lower house members came to 29.24 million yen ($234,000), slightly up from a record low 28.92 million yen in the previous survey, according to a Kyodo News tally based on data released Monday.
Japan's Snowiest Town | Winter Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!
Abroad in Japan - Apr 11
Japan's Snow Monkeys are famous the world over located deep in snow territory. On this Wacky Weekend we explore sake vending machines, venture into a creepy tunnel and meet the monkeys face to face!