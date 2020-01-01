Sony to pump $1bn more into Fortnite developer Epic Games

Sony Group has decided to invest an additional $1 billion in Epic Games, the U.S. developer of the blockbuster Fortnite, in hopes of staking a bigger claim in the metaverse.

Epic is raising $2 billion from Sony and Kirkbi, the Danish parent of toymaker Lego, under plans announced Monday. Each is chipping in $1 billion. Sony's investment is the biggest ever by the group as a minority shareholder.

With the latest financing, Sony will have poured $1.45 billion into Epic over three occasions, bringing its stake to roughly 4.9%. The Japanese electronics and media conglomerate started out with a $250 million investment announced in July 2020, then followed up on this with a $200 million investment in April 2021.

Sony sees its relationship with Epic as a path toward upgrading online entertainment operations that integrate gaming, music and films. ...continue reading