Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
上皇ご夫妻 高輪の仮御所にお別れ 転居控え葉山へ
Kyodo -- Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The former emperor, who abdicated in April 2019, and his wife have lived at the Takanawa Imperial Residence since March 2020. They will move to the Akasaka Imperial Residence on April 26.
The elderly couple will stay at the Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture for the next two weeks while their belongings are moved to the Akasaka residence, their aides said.
上皇ご夫妻は、およそ2年間暮らした東京・高輪の仮御所を離れられました。 12日午前10時半ごろ、上皇ご夫妻が乗られた車が仙洞仮御所の正門を出ると、交流があった近くの保育園の園児らがお2人を見送りました。 神奈川県の葉山御用邸に向かい、2週間ほど静養される予定です。 その間、赤坂御用地にある仙洞御所への引っ越し作業が行われます。 - ANNnewsCH
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Kyodo - Apr 12
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 12
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro finds new role at New York's MET
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
Japan Times - Apr 11
Mako Komuro, the former princess who left Japan after marrying her college sweetheart in October, has been making use of her background in art history through curating work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, which is colloquially referred to as the MET.
This Japanese Rapper has been Missing 25 Years
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
Sakura Stardust - Apr 10
Tonight, we're looking into the mystery surrounding a rapper that disappeared before the release of his sole LP 25 years ago.
Name of 19-year-old defendant disclosed under revised juvenile law
NHK - Apr 09
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
NHK - Apr 09
Prosecutors in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, have revealed the name of a 19-year-old defendant who was indicted on charges of murder and arson.
Yakuza leader arrested in U.S. for drugs for missiles plot
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Nikkei - Apr 08
A yakuza leader and three Thai associates have been arrested in New York for allegedly conspiring to obtain surface-to-air missiles for groups in Myanmar using narcotics as a payment, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother
Japan Today - Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Japan Today - Apr 07
Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.
Japan arrests four of 'QAnon'-style group for vaccine protest
Reuters - Apr 07
Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.
Reuters - Apr 07
Four members of a group said to be a Japanese version of QAnon, which has frequently protested against COVID-19 vaccinations, were arrested on Thursday for intruding on a clinic where vaccinations were taking place, media reports said.
Ex-nursery school head indicted over 5-year-old boy's death in bus
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Japan Today - Apr 06
The former head of a nursery school in southwestern Japan and a staff member there have been indicted without arrest for causing the death of a 5-year-old boy from heatstroke after leaving him on a school bus for hours last summer.
Why Japanese Fashion is Still SEVERELY Underrated
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
THE CASUAL - Apr 06
Reggie unpacks the reasons why Japanese fashion is often looked over and how some brands from Japan have spearheaded movements now adopted by the west.
Hokkaido: Fluffy ‘snow fairies’ flying into hearts and bellies across Japan
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
inquirer.net - Apr 06
They are small, cute and very fluffy, and now white birds affectionately known as “snow fairies” are winging their way into the hearts of people across Japan.
The Reason Why Japanese Men’s S*X Skills Are The Best
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 05
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 05
Many foreigners seem to have a stereotypical image that Japanese men don't have a good sex skills.
Lowered age of adulthood makes supporting forced porn victims more difficult
Japan Times - Apr 05
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.
Japan Times - Apr 05
The lowering of the legal age of adulthood in Japan on Friday has sparked concerns that it may be more difficult to support women under 20 who have been coerced into appearing in pornographic videos.
There are currently no plans to replace the Naoshima pumpkin
timeout.com - Apr 04
It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.
timeout.com - Apr 04
It’s been months since anyone has seen Yayoi Kusama’s iconic yellow pumpkin on the island of Naoshima after the sculpture was damaged in a typhoon last summer.
As the pandemic drags on, more in Japan find solace in 'oshikatsu' devotion
Japan Times - Apr 04
“Oshikatsu,” a Japanese word meaning the act of enthusiastically supporting someone like an idol singer or actor that one feels particular devotion to, is increasingly taking hold in Japan.
Japan Times - Apr 04
“Oshikatsu,” a Japanese word meaning the act of enthusiastically supporting someone like an idol singer or actor that one feels particular devotion to, is increasingly taking hold in Japan.
A childhood of endless fights: Yohji Yamamoto
Nikkei - Apr 04
Today, Kabukicho, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is a modern downtown district with glittering neon lights, but it was very different right after the war. When it rained, the streets turned to mud. And there were still fields rank with weeds in many places.
Nikkei - Apr 04
Today, Kabukicho, in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is a modern downtown district with glittering neon lights, but it was very different right after the war. When it rained, the streets turned to mud. And there were still fields rank with weeds in many places.