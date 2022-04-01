Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo

Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.

The former emperor, who abdicated in April 2019, and his wife have lived at the Takanawa Imperial Residence since March 2020. They will move to the Akasaka Imperial Residence on April 26.

The elderly couple will stay at the Hayama Imperial Villa in Kanagawa Prefecture for the next two weeks while their belongings are moved to the Akasaka residence, their aides said.