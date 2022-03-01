Honda to invest $40bn in EVs as it aims to go all-electric by 2040
Company to launch 30 electric models by 2030
Nikkei -- Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Honda said it will spend 8 trillion yen in total on research and development over that period.
The Japanese automaker, which recently announced a tie-up on affordable EVs with GM, plans to shift away from conventional cars and sell only electric or fuel cell vehicles by 2040.
Honda President Toshihiro Mibe emphasized, "We will develop high-value products on a global scale" at a briefing on the electrification of the company's four-wheeled vehicles held at Honda's headquarters in Tokyo.
At his inaugural news conference as president in April 2021, Mibe declared a withdrawal from gasoline-powered vehicles by 2040, and at this one he presented concrete measures to achieve that goal. ...continue reading
Japan’s wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war
Backlash in Osaka as ‘Dream Island’ leads race to open Japan’s first casino
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
Shinichi Uchida, the man behind Japan's unorthodox monetary policy
Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment
Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel
IMF downgrades Japan's growth forecast
Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high
Tokyo bourse's Prime section debuts with 1,839 companies
Japanese OEMs join hands for swappable battery platform
Japanese lingerie brand now selling underwear embroidered with a famous renaissance painting
New law aims to reduce plastic use in Japan
Japan’s sushi chains rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Bank of Japan Seen Winning Bond Market Battle
