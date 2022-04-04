Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan

In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.

He had no samurai lineage to speak of. Hhe was supposed to be just another nameless grunt who did the bidding of his lord. We weren't even supposed to remember his name. Yet alone deem him worthy enough of a biographic video.

Yet here we are and right from the beginning we get to the heart of what made Toyotomi so special. He was born a peasant and everyone expected him to die the same way since upward mobility was an almost alien concept in feudal Japan. But hideyoshi was intelligent, shrewd and hardworking and he made perfect use of all of his skills attaining a status considered unthinkable for someone of his station.

He is now remembered as one of Japan's three great unifiers.