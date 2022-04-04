Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
Biographics -- Apr 12
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
He had no samurai lineage to speak of. Hhe was supposed to be just another nameless grunt who did the bidding of his lord. We weren't even supposed to remember his name. Yet alone deem him worthy enough of a biographic video.
Yet here we are and right from the beginning we get to the heart of what made Toyotomi so special. He was born a peasant and everyone expected him to die the same way since upward mobility was an almost alien concept in feudal Japan. But hideyoshi was intelligent, shrewd and hardworking and he made perfect use of all of his skills attaining a status considered unthinkable for someone of his station.
He is now remembered as one of Japan's three great unifiers.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
CNA - Apr 12
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
63% of people with foreign roots in Japan questioned by police
Kyodo - Apr 10
A total of 62.9 percent of people in Japan with foreign roots were questioned by police over the past five years, preliminary results of a recent Tokyo Bar Association survey showed, with the group saying the outcome is evidence of biased behavior by officers.
Prince Hisahito attends entrance ceremony as he begins high school studies
Japan Times - Apr 09
Prince Hisahito, second in line to the imperial throne, attended an entrance ceremony of the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo on Saturday.
Over 35% in Japan feel lonely amid pandemic; young people hit harder
Japan Today - Apr 09
More than 35 percent of people in Japan feel lonely and isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with young people in their 20s and 30s hit harder than the elderly as the result of limited social interaction, a government survey showed Friday.
Japan to launch mass vaccination drive for university students
Japan Times - Apr 08
Japan plans to promote mass COVID-19 vaccinations among university students using vaccination venues operated by municipalities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
English teacher in Japan | What’s it like? Let me share my memories
with me JAPAN - Apr 08
English teacher is one of the most popular job for foreign people in Japan.
Important Information About VPN Every Student Should Remember
newsonjapan.com - Apr 08
Just as one of the lessons on one’s learning path, it is important for students to learn media literacy and practice finding information to access it in all its diversity.
Japanese police produce Ukrainian-language information leaflets for evacuees
NHK - Apr 06
Japan's National Police Agency has produced leaflets for evacuees from Ukraine. The document provides the newcomers with advice on some of the necessities of life in their new home.
Japanese React To Ponytail Ban In Schools | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 06
Did you know that some schools in Japan ban ponytails on school girls because they could “sexually excite” men?
Dr. Ogino Ginko: Google marks 171st birthday of first Japan’s female licensed medical practitioner
devdiscourse.com - Apr 04
Google doodle on April 4, 2022, celebrates the 171st Birthday of Dr. Ogino Ginko, who was the first licensed female physician practicing Western medicine in Japan.
Why NOT to Teach English in Japan
Abroad in Japan - Apr 01
Having taught English in Japan for 3 years, I felt ready to leave by the end of the job. But what happens when you teach for 10 years? Bad things.
Japan's legal age of adulthood lowered to 18
NHK - Apr 01
Japan has lowered the legal age of adulthood from 20 to 18. The change means people can apply for a credit card or get a loan without parental consent once they turn 18.
Number of foreign nationals in Japan falls for second straight year
NHK - Mar 30
The number of foreign nationals in Japan has declined for the second straight year due to the coronavirus.
Ex-board chairman at Nihon University gets 1-year suspended sentence
Japan Today - Mar 30
A former board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities was given a one-year suspended prison sentence, along with a fine of 13 million yen, on Tuesday for evading around 52 million yen in income tax.
