STREET FOOD HUNTING until the camera battery runs out

After strolling around Kamakura station and Tsuruoka Hachimangu, we explored Komachi dori street which is very popular for its various yummy street food.

There are Japanese mochi, cake, rice crackers, seafood, fish cake, bread..so many kinds and it was really hard to decide what to eat.

Although it was a weekday, there were so many people as some schools nearby had graduation ceremonies and also some students visited there for their school trips! You will see bunch of students and hope you can enjoy watching how they happily behave and talk.