Vegetable juice, tea, olive oil ... food prices keep going up!
野菜ジュース、お茶、オリーブオイル・・・食の値上げ止まらず
newsonjapan.com -- Apr 12
Japan food manufacturer ITO EN will raise the price of 131 items such as vegetable juice, tea bags and mineral water by 4% to 15% on shipments from July 1.
In addition, Nisshin OilliO announced that it will raise the price of 40 household items such as olive oil, sesame oil, and rice bran oil by 5% to 30% from July 1.
Both are due to rising raw material costs and distribution costs.
The price of crude oil is expected to continue to rise due to the situation in Ukraine, and it is expected that food manufacturers will continue to raise prices in the future.
伊藤園は「充実野菜」など紙パック入りの野菜飲料やティーバッグタイプのお茶、ミネラルウォーターなど131品目を7月1日の出荷分から4％から15％値上げします。
また、日清オイリオはオリーブオイルやごま油、こめ油など家庭用の40品目を7月1日の納品分から5％から30％値上げすると発表しました。
いずれも原材料費や物流費などの上昇が要因です。
ウクライナ情勢による原油価格などの高騰は続く見通しで、食品メーカー各社では値上げが今後も相次ぐとみられます。- ANNnewsCH
STREET FOOD HUNTING until the camera battery runs out
After strolling around Kamakura station and Tsuruoka Hachimangu, we explored Komachi dori street which is very popular for its various yummy street food.
Honda to invest $40bn in EVs as it aims to go all-electric by 2040
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Japan OKs asset freezes on 398 Russians, including Putin's daughters
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved additional sanctions against Russia, freezing assets of 398 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin's daughters and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Former emperor, empress move out of temporary home in Tokyo
Japan's former Emperor Akihito and his wife former Empress Michiko moved out of their temporary home in Tokyo on Tuesday, as they prepare to complete the process of swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
Japan’s wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
Backlash in Osaka as ‘Dream Island’ leads race to open Japan’s first casino
The focus of Japan’s quest to open its first casino is a human-made island in Osaka that, if the city’s government gets its way, will end decades of wrangling over the country’s fraught relationship with poker tables and slot machines.
Sony to pump $1bn more into Fortnite developer Epic Games
Sony Group has decided to invest an additional $1 billion in Epic Games, the U.S. developer of the blockbuster Fortnite, in hopes of staking a bigger claim in the metaverse.
The Secret Of Love Hotels | Why Are There Many Love Hotels In Japan?
Nowadays love hotels are seen by foreigners as part of Japan's weird culture.
Japan confirms first case of omicron XE variant
Japan has confirmed its first case of the omicron XE derivative strain of the novel coronavirus in a woman upon arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo, the health ministry said Monday.
Japan, Russia begin talks on salmon fishing
Government officials from Japan and Russia have begun annual fishery talks after a delay in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Toyotomi Hideyoshi: The Peasant Who Became Master of Japan
In the cruel and callous world of feudal Japan, the harsh reality was that Toyotomi Hideyoshi was born a nobody.
Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme
When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit.
Never in the Same Place: The Traveling Bar in Tokyo
In today's video, Shizuka is joined by Max as they visit a very unique, nomadic bar. Together, they seek out the mysterious traveling bar, Twillo, that posts hints and riddles online for customers to discern its location.
Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase
Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday.
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
