Vegetable juice, tea, olive oil ... food prices keep going up!

Japan food manufacturer ITO EN will raise the price of 131 items such as vegetable juice, tea bags and mineral water by 4% to 15% on shipments from July 1.

In addition, Nisshin OilliO announced that it will raise the price of 40 household items such as olive oil, sesame oil, and rice bran oil by 5% to 30% from July 1.

Both are due to rising raw material costs and distribution costs.

The price of crude oil is expected to continue to rise due to the situation in Ukraine, and it is expected that food manufacturers will continue to raise prices in the future.