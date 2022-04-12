French court jails Chilean 28 years for murder of Japanese ex-girlfriend

A French court on Tuesday sentenced Nicolas Zepeda, a Chilean man, to 28 years in jail for murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in 2016 in eastern France, after a high-profile investigation spanning three continents.

The jury at the court in Besançon convicted Nicolas Zepeda, 31, * of murdering Narumi Kurosaki, then aged 21, in December 2016. Prosecutors had called for a life sentence.

Kurosaki, a brilliant scholarship student, arrived in the eastern city in the summer of 2016 to learn French. She disappeared on 4 December.

Zepeda, with whom she had broken up a year before, was the last person to see her alive.

As the verdict was read out after four hours of jury deliberations, Zepeda remained motionless, looking dejected.

Sitting opposite, Narumi Kurosaki's mother Taeko Kurosaki watched him, her head tilted slightly to the side, handkerchief in hand and still holding the photo of her daughter she had clutched since the start of the trial late last month. ...continue reading