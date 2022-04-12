Hands on Trek to Yomi – A slice of Japanese cinema
Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling samurai slasher where you, Hiroki, set about first trying to save your village from an onslaught of ruthless bandits, before going on a journey to hold those who started this responsible for their atrocities.
What follows an almost linear romp through the villages and mountains of Edo jidai Japan, fighting whoever throws themselves in your way. At first this is just the bandits, but as the game progresses, more mythological and less human enemies will emerge.
Trek to Yomi rewards you for paying attention to when you can go off the beaten 2.5D path. Every now and again, the camera will pan sightly and you’ll get the option to deviate from the path to explore a cave, clear out a house of bandits or just pick up a collectible.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Japan has begun granting visas to a wider range of people, including family members within the first degree of kinship to foreign residents who want to come to Japan to visit their family, as well as family members within a second degree of kinship to Japanese nationals and permanent residents.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
NHK - Apr 14
New coronavirus cases are trending slightly upward in Japan. Some prefectures have even recorded daily highs.
NHK - Apr 14
Japan's major ruling party is seeking to restrict the veto power of UN Security Council permanent members, following Russia's use of it in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Kabuki In-Depth - Apr 14
We continue our exploration of the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees"), written in 1747 for the bunraku puppet theatre by the playwrights Takeda Izumo II, Miyoshi Shōraku and Namiki Senryū I, the same team that produced Kanadehon Chūshingura and Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, the other two classical masterpieces of the kabuki repertoire.
Japan Times - Apr 14
Hotaka Suyama is set to make history this week when he takes the entrance test for new sumo recruits.
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Japan Times - Apr 13
The health ministry will raise the government-set dental treatment remunerations that involve “silver” fillings containing palladium in May, as prices of the rare metal of which Russia is a major producer have soared following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
thesixthaxis.com - Apr 13
If you have ever wanted to play an old black and white Kurosawa movie as a video game, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital want you to know that they have you covered.
RFI - Apr 13
A French court on Tuesday sentenced Nicolas Zepeda, a Chilean man, to 28 years in jail for murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in 2016 in eastern France, after a high-profile investigation spanning three continents.
UPI - Apr 13
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its naval strike group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan for the first time in five years, the Navy said on Tuesday.
CNA - Apr 13
As the global pandemic enters its third year, more countries in Asia are planning to reopen their borders for tourism.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 12
Japan food manufacturer ITO EN will raise the price of 131 items such as vegetable juice, tea bags and mineral water by 4% to 15% on shipments from July 1.
with me JAPAN - Apr 12
After strolling around Kamakura station and Tsuruoka Hachimangu, we explored Komachi dori street which is very popular for its various yummy street food.