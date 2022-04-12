Hands on Trek to Yomi – A slice of Japanese cinema

If you have ever wanted to play an old black and white Kurosawa movie as a video game, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital want you to know that they have you covered.

Trek to Yomi is a side-scrolling samurai slasher where you, Hiroki, set about first trying to save your village from an onslaught of ruthless bandits, before going on a journey to hold those who started this responsible for their atrocities.

What follows an almost linear romp through the villages and mountains of Edo jidai Japan, fighting whoever throws themselves in your way. At first this is just the bandits, but as the game progresses, more mythological and less human enemies will emerge.

Trek to Yomi rewards you for paying attention to when you can go off the beaten 2.5D path. Every now and again, the camera will pan sightly and you’ll get the option to deviate from the path to explore a cave, clear out a house of bandits or just pick up a collectible.