Dental fees to jump in Japan as palladium prices surge on Ukraine war
「銀歯」素材価格を引き上げ ウクライナ情勢、思わぬ影響
The so-called silver fillings containing palladium and other metals are covered by national health insurance, and remunerations dentists receive for treatment using them are reviewed four times a year — in January, April, July and October — due to fluctuating market prices for the materials used.
In an emergency measure, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare decided to raise the cost of silver filling treatment in May after the market price of palladium rose sharply due to supply concerns, causing dentists to lose money in their procurement of the materials, the sources said.
According to the Finance Ministry’s trade statistics, 34.5% of Japan’s palladium imports came from Russia in 2021, second to South Africa at 48.8%.
Other than dental fillings, palladium is also used in automobile catalytic converters to help remove pollutants from exhaust emissions.
Japan Times - Apr 13
NHK - Apr 10
Researchers in Japan say the more transmissible BA.2 Omicron coronavirus subvariant is expected to account for 93 percent of all cases of the Omicron variant by the first week of May in Japan.
cheknews.ca - Apr 09
Google has announced it will be installing a first-of-its-kind undersea fibre-optic cable to connect Canada and Asia, running through Vancouver Island.
Japan Today - Apr 09
Nissan Motor in an online event Friday revealed its prototype factory for all-solid-state batteries, which the automaker says could revolutionize electric vehicles by charging three times faster and offering twice the range as earlier models.
kesq.com - Apr 09
Nearly two years before Japanese fashion titan Yusaku Maezawa embarked on his recent tourist visit to the International Space Station, he made global headlines for launching a worldwide search for a “life partner” to go to the moon with him.
seafoodsource.com - Apr 08
Two whaling vessels departed Ayukawa Port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on 3 April – the first vessels to depart for the start of Japan’s 2022 commercial whaling season, which runs from 1 April to the end of the year.
VOA News - Apr 07
Robots have been a growing trend in Japan, from waiting tables to bringing people their food, and an innovative idea by scientists for a dual-armed robot that peels bananas without squashing the fruit inside.
BBC Select - Apr 06
Could robot pets replace dogs or cats in the family home? In this clip from Japan with Sue Perkins, Sue meets a Japanese family that have incorporated a number of robots in to their everyday lives and treat their robots like members of the family.
NHK - Apr 06
A non-native ant species has been found reproducing in large numbers at Osaka International Airport in western Japan.
Reuters - Apr 05
A dead fox has been found infected with bird flu in Japan's northern Hokkaido region, the environment ministry said on Tuesday, describing it as the country's first case of avian influenza being detected in a mammal.
taipeitimes.com - Apr 02
The wait to see the doctor at Japan’s popular fertility clinic Saint Mother Hospital just got longer.
Nikkei - Apr 02
Top Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex will lay the groundwork for a move into the emerging technology of nuclear fusion as early as this year, Nikkei has learned.
NHK - Mar 31
Humanoid robot Asimo, developed by Japanese automaker Honda Motor, has bid farewell in the last of its regular shows in Tokyo. Honda ended the Asimo project.
NHK - Mar 30
The Japanese government is aiming to triple the availability of high-speed 5G wireless services over the next two years. The plan is to cover 95 percent of the population by March 2024.
science.org - Mar 30
Nine years ago, Japan’s health ministry made what many scientists regarded as a terrible mistake.
eurekalert.org - Mar 29
Use of disinfectants by pregnant women may be a risk factor for asthma and eczema in their children, finds a population study, published online in Occupational & Environmental Medicine.