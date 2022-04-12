Toyota finally has an EV and it's perfectly OK
トヨタ初のEV専用モデル「bZ4X」は定額制サービス限定で受け付け
You might be surprised to learn that Toyota hasn't, before now, sold a widely available, real electric vehicle in America. But they have not. Not really. Toyota, a pioneer in hybrids with the Prius — the name means "To go before" in Latin — hasn't been "going before" with electric vehicles. Tesla, Nissan, General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia and others have all beat Toyota to market with electric vehicles.
There were two generations of Toyota Rav4 EVs, but those weren't available nationwide and, besides, they were really just regular Rav4 SUVs fitted with batteries and electric motors. The second generation of Rav4 EVs had Tesla, not Toyota, stuff inside. Toyota has long had a more conservative view of electric vehicles than some other automakers that have pledged to go all-in, or nearly so, on EVs. Toyota isn't pledging to make nothing but EVs by any set date.
The BZ4X was designed from the outset as an electric crossover SUV. It's not some other vehicle fitted with batteries, a technique that usually results in a sub-standard products. This SUV was engineered in partnership with Subaru, which offers its own electric SUV, the Solterra. Both are based on the same engineering and they even look almost identical.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 11
In recent years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs), the latest being Quitriam Finance (QT), have sprung up to support the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies as it becomes more of a standard trading medium for investors around the world.
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
Nikkei - Apr 10
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.