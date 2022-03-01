Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre
marketscreener.com -- Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Japan implemented a temporary subsidy programme in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies increased crude prices. Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 added to the price pressure.
The programme was extended until the end of April from an earlier plan for it to end a month earlier, and the ceiling on the subsidy was raised to 25 yen a litre in March from 5 yen.
The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds a threshold of 170 yen.
Tully's Coffee prices rise due to soaring bean costs
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Tully's Coffee has announced that it will increase prices on its popular beverages such as coffee from 3 yen to 24 yen from the 27th of April.
Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
marketscreener.com - Apr 14
Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
enca.com - Apr 14
The yen hit its lowest level against the dollar in two decades on Wednesday, extending recent falls as the gap widens between Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and Fed tightening.
Toyota finally has an EV and it's perfectly OK
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
CNN - Apr 13
Electric vehicles have reached a key milestone on the road to becoming ubiquitous. That's because Toyota, America's best-selling automaker, is now selling one.
Honda to invest $40bn in EVs as it aims to go all-electric by 2040
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Nikkei - Apr 12
Honda Motor announced on Tuesday that it will invest 5 trillion yen ($40 billion) in the development of electric vehicles over the next decade and plans to release 30 EV models by 2030.
Japan’s wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
Al Jazeera - Apr 12
Japan’s wholesale inflation remained near record-high levels in March as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up fuel and raw material costs, data showed on Tuesday, adding strains to the resource-poor economy heavily reliant on imports.
Trade With Low Fees & Earn Rewards On Your Cardano (ADA) & Tezos (XTZ) Investments With Quitriam Finance (QT)
newsonjapan.com - Apr 11
In recent years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs), the latest being Quitriam Finance (QT), have sprung up to support the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies as it becomes more of a standard trading medium for investors around the world.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 11
In recent years, decentralised exchanges (DEXs), the latest being Quitriam Finance (QT), have sprung up to support the buying, selling, and trading of cryptocurrencies as it becomes more of a standard trading medium for investors around the world.
BOJ cuts view on regional Japan, warns of fallout from Ukraine crisis
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
CNA - Apr 11
The Bank of Japan on Monday cut its assessment for most regional economies in the country and its governor warned of "very high uncertainty" over the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, underscoring heightening risks to the economic recovery.
Shinichi Uchida, the man behind Japan's unorthodox monetary policy
Nikkei - Apr 10
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
Nikkei - Apr 10
As Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda heads into his last year at the helm, the spotlight has turned to Shinichi Uchida, who has been recently reappointed as executive director, the top administrative official responsible for planning monetary policy.
Smaller firms are now obliged to take steps to prevent power harassment
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
NHK - Apr 08
Japan has expanded employer obligations to prevent power harassment at the workplace to cover smaller firms, in addition to major companies under the scope up to now.
Toshiba to consider going private under new review panel
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
Nikkei - Apr 08
Toshiba on Thursday formed a special committee to review strategic options including going private, while hitting pause on a breakup plan that was rejected by shareholders last month.
IMF downgrades Japan's growth forecast
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Apr 07
The International Monetary Fund has revised downward its projection for Japan's economy this year, citing uncertainty over surging oil prices and the conflict in Ukraine.
Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 07
The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday (Apr 7), as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.
Tokyo bourse's Prime section debuts with 1,839 companies
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
Nikkei - Apr 04
The Tokyo Stock Exchange overhauled its grouping of shares for the first time in six decades on Monday, seeking to attract overseas investors by offering a top tier of 1,839 blue chips that clear tougher hurdles for corporate governance than the old first section.
Japanese OEMs join hands for swappable battery platform
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
autocarpro.in - Apr 04
As per a recent announcement, major Japanese OEMs Honda, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor and energy firm Eneos Holdings will form a new company christened ‘Gachaco’, for battery swapping service for the new electric motorcycles.
Japanese lingerie brand now selling underwear embroidered with a famous renaissance painting
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.
soranews24.com - Apr 02
Japanese lingerie brand Peach John is often coming out with cute underwear. Sometimes it’s anime-themed, like the Gundam lingerie that came out earlier this year, and sometimes it’s more traditional in design.